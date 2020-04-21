Family and colleagues have paid tribute to an NHS worker who died after contracting coronavirus.

Mother-of-two Kirsty Jones, a healthcare support worker for NHS Lanarkshire, died on Monday.

She had spent 24 years at the health board, where she was described as a “selfless and bright” employee.

Her husband, Nigel, said: “Kirsty devoted her life to caring for others. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and nurse.

“Kirsty was larger than life itself and was a constant source of happiness for all who were around her.

“She was so proud of her two sons, Sam, 14, and Finlay, four, and loved them both very, very much.

“Kirsty will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A void has opened in our hearts that will never be filled.”

He added: “We will miss you every day, Kirsty, but be sure that we will carry all the wonderful memories we made together forever in our hearts.

“We will never forget you, you really were so special to us all and we will love you forever.”

Mrs Jones joined the front-line response at Airdrie Health Centre after more than 20 years in hospitals (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mrs Jones had recently taken up a position in one of Lanarkshire’s assessment centres, based in Airdrie Health Centre, to help in the front-line response to the pandemic.

Allison Campbell, district nurse team leader in Bellshill locality, said: “Kirsty had joined our team from over two decades working in a hospital setting so there was some adjustment to working in the community.

“But she made that transition effortlessly, with a smile on her face.

“Her focus was always on providing care for patients and that’s what drove her.”

Janice Miles, senior nurse for older people at University Hospital Wishaw, where Kirsty had spent the majority of her working days, said her loss was being felt profoundly among her former colleagues.

“Kirsty joined as a clinical support worker straight from school at the age of 17,” she said.

“She was always happy, bright and hard working.

“She was known and loved by both patients and relatives due to her bubbly character, she was full of fun but was professional at all times. She had a larger than life character and will be sadly, sadly missed by everyone.”

Calum Campbell, chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Everyone who has worked with Kirsty over her career can attest to her professionalism, compassion and commitment.

“She will be very greatly and sorely missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with Kirsty’s family and friends, as well as everyone who is grieving a loved one in these incredibly difficult times.”