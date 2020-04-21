A police motorcyclist has died on duty in Sheffield following a crash with a car while responding to an incident, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force said the 40-year-old was responding to reports of a silver BMW failing to stop for officers in the Ecclesfield area of the city at about 1pm on Tuesday when his bike was in a collision with a blue Toyota Avensis.

The officer was pronounced dead shortly after the crash on Nether Lane, police said.

The saddest news. Deeply tragic & my thoughts are with the family of this distinguished officer. https://t.co/nflnzAgigp — Priti Patel #StayHomeSaveLives (@patel4witham) April 21, 2020

The Toyota driver, 59, remains in hospital having suffered minor injuries.

Responding to the news, Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The saddest news. Deeply tragic & my thoughts are with the family of this distinguished officer.”

Police forces across England have also paid tribute to the officer.

Cheshire Police said on Twitter: “All of our thoughts are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at South Yorkshire Police at this time.”

The Metropolitan Police Federation tweeted: “Very sad new as South Yorkshire Police tonight confirm the on duty death of an officer. Our thoughts are with the officers family, friends and colleagues. #PoliceFamily”

Very sad new as South Yorkshire Police tonight confirm the on duty death of an officer. Our thoughts are with the officers family, friends and colleagues. #PoliceFamily https://t.co/XOdBwdiZ5Y — Met Police Federation (@MPFed) April 21, 2020

Nether Lane remains closed, and police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 374 of April 21.

People with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation are asked to email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident number in the subject line.