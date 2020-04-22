Armed police have been deployed near a shopping centre in Kent after a man was reported to be on a balcony with weapons.
Video circulating on social media, which appears to be from the scene, shows a witness pointing out a man on a balcony.
He says: “He’s up there. He’s up there sitting on that yellow thing with a machine gun, a handgun and a rifle.”
The public were being warned to stay away from the Dockside area in Chatham.
Kent Police said officers were called at 8.35am on Wednesday to a “disturbance at a flat” in Dock Head Road.
A spokesman said: “Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons.
“Patrols, including armed officers, are at the scene making inquiries.”
Road closures are in place in the area.
