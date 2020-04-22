Tributes have been paid to a matchday paramedic, who died earlier this week after contracting Covid-19.

Ian Reynolds, 53, had worked as a paramedic for 32 years, and for the last eight had been working as a member of the Selhurst Park pitch-side medical team.

Crystal Palace Football Club paid tribute to him and said he was a “much-loved colleague” and friend.

We are saddened to inform supporters of the news that Ian Reynolds, a much-loved colleague, friend, and a member of the CPFC family lost his battle against Coronavirus earlier this week. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) April 22, 2020

Colleague Dr Amir Pakravan said: “As a person, he was the best friend you could wish for, always smiling, calm and easy-going and an avid Palace fan.

“As a colleague, he was extremely professional, reliable, approachable, highly experienced and knowledgeable, and always ready to help. He was the complete package and an absolute joy to work with.”

He is survived by his wife and two sons, one of whom, Jack, also works as a member of the Crystal Palace stretcher crew.

Dr Pakravan said: “Our pitch-side medical team will not be the same without Ian.

“The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace FC are with his family and friends.

“Rest in peace, Ian.”

The London Ambulance Branch lost one of its most beloved and long-serving members today https://t.co/o8gAzfzfSw pic.twitter.com/tFEluL55RX — LAS UNISON (@LASUNISON) April 21, 2020

Mr Reynolds had worked at New Addington, where he also served as an active Unison rep, as well the principal liaison between the London Ambulance Service and all the Croydon care homes.

A spokesperson for the union said he embodied all their values: “A wise, experienced and popular man who had time for everybody and could relate to his colleagues, members and patients alike – regardless of their background or identity – with an ease that endeared him to everyone he came across.

“He loved his music, consuming live gigs like he did craft ales. Ian was the mate who always had time for a curry and a chat, who knew what you were going through and would be there for you with wise words and irreverent jokes in equal measure.

“They don’t make them like Ian any more. He will be deeply missed by his union comrades, his Croydon ambulance family, his boys Jack and Ben (of whom he was immeasurably proud) and his wife Sian, who he loved with all his heart.”