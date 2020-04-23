Temperatures in parts of the UK could reach up to 24C in the next couple days as a “remarkably” warm and dry April continues.

Despite forecasters predicting “clear blue skies” for Thursday and Friday, the country will be unable to make the most of the sunny weather as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

According to the Met Office, Wednesday’s highest temperature of 22.6C was recorded at Bournemouth, while 20C conditions were observed in other parts of England and South Wales.

Meteorologist Luke Miall said Thursday would see “pretty much clear blue skies across the whole country”.

He said some high level cloud would turn the sunshine hazy in the afternoon, but lighter winds would mean warmer conditions.

Not a drop of #rain fell across the UK on Wednesday with all areas having plenty of #sunshine. It was a cold start across Scotland, otherwise temperatures climbed well above average for many pic.twitter.com/SkHBMP24Q2 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 22, 2020

Temperatures in central and southern England and parts of the west country could reach 23C or 24C, Mr Miall said.

On Friday, the good weather is largely set to continue, with the exception of a little more cloud first thing in the morning in eastern areas.

Again, temperatures in southern England and the south west are expected to rise as high as 22C to 24C.

Mr Miall said temperatures recorded so far in April were averaging 2.5C above normal for the month.

He said there had been “barely any rainfall” in some areas since the start of the month, which meant it was on track to be one of the driest Aprils.

Although a chance of rain on Thursday next week could affect that possibility, Mr Miall said.

Summing up the month he added: “April’s been remarkably warm and remarkably dry so far.”