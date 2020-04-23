The number of knife crimes in England and Wales was the highest on record last year, up 7% on the previous 12 months.

Police-recorded offences involving a knife or sharp instrument rose to 45,627 for the year to December, figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday showed.

This was 49% higher than when data of this kind was first collected in the year to March 2011, and is the highest number on record.

The number of such offences rose 13% in the West Midlands and by 5% in London, but dropped 9% in West Yorkshire – the three areas of the country with the highest rate per 100,000 population.

(PA Graphics)

The report said: “Knife or sharp instrument offences continue to be concentrated in metropolitan areas across England and Wales, with around a third (34%) of all offences recorded by the police in London.”

The rising trend in knife crimes could be driven by an increase in robberies, the ONS suggested, after the number soared 12% to 83,930.

The number of homicides rose by 2% to 670, up from 655.

The total includes the bodies of the 39 Vietnamese people found in a lorry in Grays, Essex, in October. Excluding this, the number would have fallen by 4%, the ONS said.

The figures also show a 15% rise of homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police in the last year – to 146 from 127.

Of all recorded homicides last year, 40% involved a knife or sharp instrument, a similar proportion to 2018, according to the data.

Burglary was down 7% to 366,718, while theft dropped 9% to 3,402,000.

Overall the level of crime has remained “broadly stable”, the ONS said.

The figures do not include Greater Manchester Police, which records data differently.

The latest figures from the Crime Survey for England and Wales estimate a fall of 5%. Underlying this fall, total theft decreased by 9% to levels similar to those seen in the year ending March 2017 https://t.co/yyMDniPdxE pic.twitter.com/3Y49cTJpsu — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 23, 2020

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity Victim Support, said: “We are concerned that reports of knife crime and homicide have risen.

“Although the streets are quieter, the impact of knife crime is still being felt.

“Many victims will still be dealing with the emotional consequences of threats or attacks which took place long ago.”

Last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would lead a new Cabinet committee looking at ways to tackle crime.

He also told ministers that every department should consider itself a criminal justice department as part of a drive to look at the “complex causes of crime” which would involve long-term reforms to improve health, social care, youth services and education.