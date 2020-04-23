Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first world leader to be admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, and several of his top team have also been affected by the illness.

Here, PA looks at some other high-profile names who have tested positive for Covid-19 or suffered symptoms of the disease that “does not discriminate”.

– Matt Hancock

Thanks for all the good wishes since I was diagnosed yesterday with #coronavirus. Thankfully my symptoms are mild – so now I'm driving forward the effort from home. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/nRRru8vYfi — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 28, 2020

The Health Secretary announced that he too had tested positive for coronavirus on the same day as the Prime Minister – March 27.

Mr Hancock returned to work after self-isolating for five days and has since led several daily press briefings.

– Chris Whitty

Following the announcements by Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock, England’s chief medical officer said he had also displayed symptoms of coronavirus and would be self-isolating.

He returned to work earlier this month.

– Jenny Harries

England’s deputy chief medical officer revealed she believes she had coronavirus and was off work for 10 days.

She told ITV’s Lorraine she found it a “very unpleasant experience”, adding: “I’m usually very fit and healthy. I was really very knocked off probably for about a week.”

– Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street before he took ill (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The PM’s top political adviser showed symptoms of Covid-19 and decided to self-isolate, Downing Street confirmed on March 30.

Suggestions that the 48-year-old aide had previously talked of allowing elderly people to die to protect the economy during the pandemic were strongly denied by Number 10.

– Carrie Symonds

I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

Mr Johnson’s fiancee said earlier this month that she had been suffering Covid-19 symptoms, but was “on the mend”.

Ms Symonds, 32, who is expecting the couple’s first baby in early summer, said she was not tested for the virus.

– Nadine Dorries MP

Nadine Dorries was the first sitting member of Parliament to test positive for Covid-19, revealing the news on March 11.

Ms Dorries later said it took her seven days to “turn the corner” and begin to recover from the virus and she returned to work on March 24.

– Brexit negotiators

Both the UK and EU chief Brexit negotiators tested positive for Covid-19 but are determined to press ahead with post-Brexit talks PA)

Both the UK and EU’s chief Brexit negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier, tested positive for Covid-19 in March.

Downing Street insisted ministers remain “absolutely committed” to continuing post-Brexit negotiations despite the coronavirus lockdowns affecting most of continental Europe.

– Prince of Wales

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

The virus even penetrated the heart of the royal family, with the Prince of Wales testing positive for Covid-19 on March 23 after experiencing mild symptoms.

The 71-year-old immediately went into self-isolation at Birkhall in Scotland alongside the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative – but both have now returned to royal duties.

– Princess Maria Teresa of Spain

Unlike her British royal counterpart, Spain’s Princess Maria Teresa de Borbon-Parma did not survive her bout with Covid-19.

The 86-year-old became the first royal in the world to die from the virus on March 26 and her funeral was held in Madrid the following day.

– Sophie Trudeau

Sophie Trudeau has been given the all clear by doctors (PA)

The Canadian prime minister’s wife tested positive for the disease on March 12 after returning from a trip to London.

She was later given the all clear, while Mr Trudeau went into a period of self-isolation with his children.

– Celebrities

Major Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have both recovered after testing positive for the virus.

Hanks was the first A-lister to say publicly he had caught the disease, along with his wife Rita Wilson while they were in Australia on March 11. Elba is still “asymptomatic” after finishing his quarantine period. Elba had been at an event with Sophie Trudeau recently.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling said she suffered “all symptoms” of coronavirus and has now “fully recovered” – although she was not tested.

Singer Pink revealed she and her three-year-old son Jameson had spent the previous fortnight battling the disease.

The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old . — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s 82-year-old mother died after contracting the virus, the club announced, prompting many condolences from other clubs online.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive but recovered, and players from several premiership sides have self-isolated as a precaution.