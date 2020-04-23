More than 80 frontline NHS workers are confirmed to have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tributes have been paid to people in roles from porters and paramedics, to nurses and doctors.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the Prime Minister, told Parliament on Wednesday that 69 NHS workers have died after contracting coronavirus.

The PA news agency has verified 87 deaths of people working for the NHS since March 25.

This list is of people who were working in roles shortly before their deaths where they were likely to come into contact with patients.

More than a dozen other deaths are yet to be confirmed.

These are the names of the health service workers known to have died, listed chronologically.

– Katy Davis, nurse

The University of Southampton confirmed the death of Katy Davis, who worked in child health as a nurse.

The 38-year-old had underlying health conditions and died on April 21 at Southampton General Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Paula Head, chief executive at UHS, said: “Katy has been described by her colleagues as a nurse people would aspire to be like, and that nursing was more than just a job to her.”

– Melonie Mitchell, 111 worker

Ms Mitchell’s death was confirmed by the London Ambulance Service, where she worked.

Chief executive Garrett Emmerson said: “It is with great sadness I confirm the death of Melonie Mitchell, a member of our NHS 111 team.

“Our condolences are with her family at this sad time. Melonie will be greatly missed by her friends and colleagues across the service.”

– Medhat Atalla, consultant

Dr Atalla died following treatment for coronavirus at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), where he worked as a consultant geriatrician, the hospital said.

He moved to Britain from Egypt about 20 years ago and his colleagues said he cared for elderly people on three continents, including across the north of England.

Dr Medhat Atalla died following treatment for Covid-19 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals/PA)

In a statement, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals medical director Tim Noble, and chief executive Richard Parker, said: “A hugely popular and respected colleague, Dr Atalla was a very special human being who practised medicine across three continents throughout his career, affecting the lives of so many in such a positive way.

“He was a truly gentle gentleman and he will be hugely missed by us all.”

They shared their deepest sympathies with Dr Atalla’s loved ones in Egypt.

– Angie Cunningham, nurse

Angie Cunningham provided “amazing care” as a nurse for 30 years before she died at Borders General Hospital, where she worked, on April 22.

Angie Cunningham, an NHS Borders Trust nurse, died on April 22 (Family handout/PA)

In a joint statement with NHS Borders Trust chief executive Ralph Roberts, Ms Cunningham’s family said: “Angie was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, granny and great granny, as well as a friend to many more.

“Angie worked in NHS Borders for over 30 years and during this time was a much-respected and valued colleague within the hospital, providing amazing care to patients.”

– Ian Reynolds, paramedic

Ian Reynolds, 53, had worked as a paramedic for more than 30 years, and for the last eight had been working as a member of the Selhurst Park pitch-side medical team.

Crystal Palace Football Club paid tribute to him and said he was a “much-loved colleague” and friend.

We are saddened to inform supporters of the news that Ian Reynolds, a much-loved colleague, friend, and a member of the CPFC family lost his battle against Coronavirus earlier this week. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) April 22, 2020

Colleague Dr Amir Pakravan said: “As a person, he was the best friend you could wish for, always smiling, calm and easy-going and an avid Palace fan. As a colleague, he was extremely professional, reliable, approachable, highly experienced and knowledgeable, and always ready to help. He was the complete package and an absolute joy to work with.”

He is survived by his wife and two sons, one of whom, Jack, also works as a member of the Crystal Palace stretcher crew at the club.

– Ann Shepherd, counsellor

Ann Shepherd, who had worked at the Moir Medical Centre in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, for 26 years, died in hospital earlier this week, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has said.

The 80-year-old, from Leicester, had underlying health conditions before contracting coronavirus.

Tributes have been paid to Ann Shepherd, an ‘honest and compassionate’ NHS mental health counsellor who died after contracting Covid-19 (PA)

Paying tribute to Ms Shepherd, trust chief executive Ifti Majid said: “Ann was a wonderful colleague, held in very high esteem by all she worked with. She was truly devoted to her work and her patients and was inspirational in her field.

“She was also a phenomenal character, full of colour and sparkle.

– Sharon Bamford, care assistant

Sharon Bamford was described as a “warm” and “caring” healthcare assistant who worked on the haematology/oncology ward at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

Her death on April 21 follows that of her husband Malcolm, who also died after contracting Covid-19.

Their son, Christian, was admitted to hospital with the virus but has since been discharged.

Mrs Bamford’s death follows that of her husband, Malcolm, who also died after testing positive for the virus (PA)

Mrs Bamford had worked at the hospital for a number of years, working on the haematology/oncology ward since 2005.

Jan Worthing, director of Singleton Hospital, said: “Sharon was highly thought of by all the patients who have used the services and loved by her colleagues and friends within the team.

“Sharon’s sad death will leave a massive void within the team and within the Singleton family.”

– Grant Maganga, mental health nurse

Grant Maganga died on April 20 at Tameside Hospital after 11 years of nursing, most recently at Hurst Place in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester, a rehabilitation unit for men with severe mental illness and complex needs.

Grant Maganga leaves a wife and four children (Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust)

“Grant was an exceptional nurse who cared deeply for his patients and lit up the room with his infectious smile and positive personality,” said Clare Parker, director of nursing at Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Mr Maganga’s unit.

“Grant worked in a mental health rehabilitation unit and this is a stark reminder that all nurses are on the front line, no matter where they work.

“His death is another tremendous loss to our nursing community. We will never forget him.”

– Kirsty Jones, healthcare support worker

The mother-of-two died on Monday after working for 24 years with NHS Lanarkshire, where she was described as a “selfless and bright” employee.

Kirsty Jones was described as ‘larger than life itself’ (Family handout/PA)

Her husband, Nigel, said: “Kirsty devoted her life to caring for others. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and nurse.

“Kirsty was larger than life itself and was a constant source of happiness for all who were around her… A void has opened in our hearts that will never be filled.”

– Sadeq Elhowsh, orthopaedic surgeon

The 58-year-old father of four worked for St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in Merseyside for 17 years.

His family said he was “a wonderful husband, as well as a devoted father” and someone who “loved his work and was dedicated to supporting his patients and his colleagues”.

Colleague Ravi Gudena said: “Nothing was ever too much trouble for Sadeq, he was always there to help anyone and was happy to do whatever was needed to help his colleagues and patients.”

– Sophie Fagan, carer support specialist

Described as an “extraordinary woman” who “refused to retire”, Sophie Fagan, 78, was well known at Homerton University Hospital and across Hackney.

Paying tribute to her, Homerton chief executive Tracey Fletcher said: “She refused to fully retire and, although she did reduce her hours, she was often to be found meeting relatives and supporting staff in the hospital when she wasn’t due to be. Sophie wanted to make a difference and caring for the elderly was her passion.

“Her taste for the brightest and most colourful jumpers, her elegance and her ability to talk to everyone and anyone made her stand out in the hospital corridors.

“She was a passionate advocate for the patient and their relatives, exercising influence throughout the discharge process, including advocating for patients’ ongoing care needs to the extent that she often pushed at the boundaries in these discussions on behalf of the patient.

“In her most recent role, Sophie set up the Carers Support Network and continued to be actively involved in this. She will be sadly missed by the healthcare community in Homerton and across Hackney.”

She first qualified as a nurse in 1966, before working as a community nurse and across the hospital sites for the next 54 years.

– Craig Wakeham, GP

Dr Wakeham had been working as a GP for 30 years, and a message on the Cerne Abbas Surgery website said: “He was also a leading light in both the Clinical Commissioning Group and Local Medical Committee, as well as a devoted husband and father to his two boys.

“His legacy lives on in our patients who he cared for diligently, and in the good name he built for our surgery.”

He had spent several days in hospital after contracting the virus.

– Ate Wilma Banaag, nurse

Ate Wilma Banaag had worked at Watford General Hospital for almost two decades, since she arrived in the UK in January 2001.

A fundraiser, set up in her memory, said: “She is a much-valued staff nurse on the ward, a very caring, compassionate, soft-spoken and hard-working nurse.

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of Ate Wilma Banaag (GoFundMe/PA)

“So hard-working that up to her last working days, she is still working in a Covid-19 ward where she, unfortunately, got infected of this deadly virus. She is a devoted mother of three and a loving wife.”

– Ade Dickson, mental health nurse

Mr Dickson had been working in the Barnet Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team at the time of his death.

The Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust, which announced his death, said: “Ade was a highly respected colleague who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, Trust staff and patients.”

– Gerallt Davies, emergency consultant

On April 20, the 51-year-old, from Swansea, became the first paramedic in Wales to die after contacting coronavirus. He had worked for the Welsh Ambulance Service for 26 years.

Paramedic Gerallt Davies was based at Cwmbwrla Station in Swansea (Welsh Ambulances Services NHS Trust/PA)

– Manjeet Singh Riyat, emergency consultant

Mr Riyat, the first Sikh to work as an A&E consultant in the UK, died on April 20. He was known by his colleagues at the Royal Derby Hospital as the “father of the emergency department”.

Manjeet Riyat (University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust/PA)

– Joanne Klenczon, domestic supervisor

A 34-year-old domestic supervisor from Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Ms Klenzon’s death was announced by the trust on April 20.

Dr Sonia Swart, chief executive at the trust, said: “Joanna Klenczon touched the lives of so many people at NGH and she will be missed by everyone who knew or worked with her.

“We are offering our support to our staff during this difficult time whilst we all mourn the loss of one of our team members.

“We would ask that the privacy of Joanna’s family, friends and colleagues is respected at this time.”

– Chrissie Emerson, healthcare assistant

Ms Emerson was working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn in Norfolk when she died after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a joint statement issued on April 20, Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw and chairman Professor Steve Barnett said: “The whole family at QEH is deeply saddened at losing Chrissie Emerson, who was such a valued colleague, and much-loved wife to Michael and cherished mother and grandmother.

“We have been in touch with Chrissie’s family to extend our condolences on behalf of everyone at QEH and to offer appropriate support. We have informed our staff about this upsetting news and offered support to those who knew and worked closely with Chrissie.

“We have a range of support and counselling services available to our staff to support them during this incredibly difficult time during which we continue to focus on delivering safe care to our patients and maximising support for our staff who are working in conditions that are difficult and challenging for everyone.”

– Grace Kungwengwe, healthcare worker

The frontline worker is described as a “dedicated NHS worker, who loved her job and was actively working until she tested positive (for) Covid-19” on a fundraising page set up in her memory.

A fundraising page has been set up in Grace Kungwengwe’s memory (GoFundMe/PA)

It said: “She was loved by many and her dedication and care for others was second to none.”

She leaves behind two sons and grandchildren.

– Josephine Matseke (Manini), nurse

Josephine Masteke (Manini), also known as Josephine Peter, died on April 18 at Southport and Formby District General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

She had been working at Southport on an agency contract since February and had been a nurse for 20 years. She was married with two children.

Josephine Matseke’s colleagues and friends said they were devastated by her death (Family handout/PA)

Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust chief executive Trish Armstrong-Child said: “Josephine’s husband, Thabo, told me she was passionate, hard-working, always putting others before herself. She was ‘my heroine’, he said.

“Our thoughts are with Josephine’s family at this difficult time and we offer them our sincere condolences.”

James Lock, chief executive of Altrix, the nursing agency that employed Ms Matseke, said: “Josephine was a diligent nurse who was highly regarded and liked by the team. She would always go that extra mile and was a pleasure to work with. My team and I send our very best wishes and deepest condolences to Josephine’s family.”

– Rajesh Kalraiya, community paediatrician, and Mamoona Rana, trainee registrar in psychiatry

The North East London Foundation Trust (NELFT) confirmed the deaths of Drs Kalraiya and Rana, describing them as two “highly valued and respected colleagues”.

Dr Kalraiya was 68 and was working as a locum in Romford. Dr Rana was 49.

Both died last week.

Local media in India reported that Dr Kalraiya had died after contracting Covid-19 but the NELFT was unable to confirm if either had tested positive for the virus.

NELFT chief executive Professor Oliver Shanley said: “We have shared our deepest condolences with their families and are giving them all the support possible.

“They were very highly-regarded, enormously valued, professional and committed doctors who will be hugely missed by their colleagues.

“As well as their families, with whom we are working closely, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to their friends and work colleagues. We are ensuring they are supported through this difficult time and I would like to thank colleagues for the commitment, dedication and compassion they have shown.”

– Margaret Tapley, healthcare assistant

The auxiliary nurse was still working night shifts when she died on April 19, at the age of 84.

Her grandson, Tom Wood, paid tribute to her and said she had inspired him to become a nurse himself.

He said: “This phenomenal, committed, kind-hearted fighter was my grandmother and I am so hugely proud of her.

Margaret Taplow was still working when she died (Family handout/PA)

“She was my inspiration and a huge reason as to why I am a nurse today. She took huge pride in her work but was so humble. She embodied the nursing spirit.

“For anyone who worked with her or knew her, that spirit that we all saw and felt lives on in us.

“Grandma may have been called home in what feels all too early for us left behind but the values, spirit and giving nature that she brought to the world is carried on in us that we’re touched by her life.”

– Patrick McManus, nurse

Mr McManus had worked as a nurse in Staffordshire for more than 40 years.

The 60-year-old was described as “an exceptional leader” and a “lovable character” and had worked at Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and the County Hospital in Stafford.

Paying tribute to Mr McManus, University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust chief executive Tracy Bullock said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of staff has passed away due to Covid-19.

“He was a lovable character and brought kindness and compassion to all his patients which was acknowledged by the number of compliments and thank you messages he received.

“He was an exceptional leader and took staff and students under his wing. His big Irish personality will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues at UHNM.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this very sad time and we thank him for his many years of invaluable service to the trust, to his colleagues and to the patients and families he served.”

– Unnamed paramedic for North West Ambulance Service

The paramedic was married with children and had worked for the trust for a considerable number of years.

Chief executive Daren Mochrie said the death will “deeply affect many people within the trust”.

– Jenelyn Carter, healthcare assistant

Ms Carter worked on the admissions ward at Morriston Hospital and was well-loved by all her colleagues and patients, Swansea Bay University Health Board said.

Mark Madams, Morriston Hospital’s nurse director, said: “Jenelyn would go the extra mile for anyone, and was a lovely, caring person inside and out, with a heart of gold.”

– Michael Allieu, staff nurse

Homerton University Hospital NHS Trust confirmed that staff nurse Michael Allieu died on April 18 at Homerton Hospital.

Homerton chief executive Tracey Fletcher said: “Michael was a vibrant, larger-than-life character on our acute care unit, and was well-known and very well-liked throughout the hospital.”

– Khulisani (Khuli) Nkala, mental health nurse

Mr Nkala, 46, was a “well-respected and selfless professional nurse, who always put the patient first”.

He had been working as a charge nurse in the forensic services at Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust before he died on April 17, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Colleagues described Khulisani Nkalaas as a compassionate gentleman (PA)

Dr Sara Munro, chief executive of Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Khuli was someone who took his responsibilities as a trainer and professional mentor very seriously, taking many student nurses under his wing and taking the time to nurture the next generation of talent.

“He won an award from the University of Leeds for his mentoring work for which he should have been very proud.”

Colleagues described him as a “gentleman” and an “incredible nurse”.

One said: “I hope that one day I’ll be as good a nurse as you and I’ll aim high and dream big just like you always taught me to.”

– Vivek Sharma, occupational therapist

The 58-year-old father-of-two died on April 17.



Vivek Sharma died on April 17 after contracting the virus (PA)

Described as a gentle soul who was kind and generous, he had been isolating from around the end of March as a vulnerable member of staff due to underlying health conditions, and became ill with coronavirus.

Kent-based Medway Community Healthcare said he was a “valued member of MCH staff” and someone who was “passionate about being a voice and advocate for staff and always happy to help”.

– Linda Clarke, community midwife

Wigan Today reported the death of Linda Clarke, a 66-year-old community midwife at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary.

According to the news outlet, Silas Nicholls, chief executive at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, said she died on April 17.

“Linda was 66 and worked in our maternity service for 30 years, bringing many new lives into our borough and caring for expectant mums in our community,” the chief executive is reported to have said.

– Ruben Munoz, nursing assistant

Ruben Munoz, a father of two and nursing assistant at Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust for a decade, died on April 17.

His family said: “Ruben is a good son, a beloved husband and an amazing father to his two children. He was so proud of his NHS and Woodland Ward family.”

Ruben Munoz, a father of two and nursing assistant at Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust, died on Friday after contracting coronavirus (PA)

– Barry England, leading operations manager

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust confirmed Mr England died on April 16, having spent four days in hospital.

He was working in Hemel Hempstead and had tested positive for the virus.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said their hearts are broken at his sudden loss and that Mr England was extremely proud to have worked for the ambulance service for more than 33 years.

The family thanked all the NHS staff who cared for Mr England in hospital and for the support they had received from his former colleagues.

– Lourdes Campbell, healthcare assistant

Known as “Des” to her colleagues, the healthcare assistant was remembered as “diligent and compassionate” by the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

In a statement on April 16, chief executive of the trust Fiona Noden said Ms Campbell died in the critical care unit at Royal Bolton Hospital after contracting the virus.

– Simon Guest, radiographer

A radiographer at Furness General Hospital, Mr Guest died on the evening of April 15.

His wife Nicky described him as “special, a true gentleman and a great role model to all”.

– Jane Murphy, clinical support worker

Aged 73, Ms Murphy worked at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for almost 30 years, first as a cleaner before being retrained as a clinical support worker.

“Jane would help anybody out, but would tell you if you were wrong,” a friend said.

– Dr Krishan Arora, GP

Dr Krishan Arora was a senior partner at Violet Lane Medical Practice, and had been a GP in Croydon, south London, for 27 years.

He died on April 15 after testing positive for the virus.

The 57-year-old had followed national guidance and self-isolated at home when he developed symptoms and was not in work at the time of his death.

Dr Krishan Arora (Family handout/PA)

His death was confirmed by the South West London Clinical Commissioning Group.

Colleague Dr Agnelo Fernandes said: “We are all greatly saddened by the death of Dr Krishan Arora. Krish was extremely well-liked and worked tirelessly to care for his patients and improve services for everyone in Croydon.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Krish’s family, friends and close colleagues at this difficult time. We will miss him.”

– Gladys Mujajati, also known as Gladys Nyemba, mental health nurse

Gladys Mujajati (Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

The 46-year-old, who worked to support people in Derby, has been described as “precious” by science minister Amanda Solloway, and “much-loved”, “warm” and “caring” by her colleagues.

Ms Mujajati, who had an underlying health condition and had stepped away from work in recent weeks, died in hospital, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

Ifti Majid, chief executive of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Gladys was a much-loved member of the Derby City Community Mental Health Team and we are all devastated by her loss.

“Gladys had a big heart and colleagues have talked about how she always had a smile on her face. She was known to be a warm and caring individual, always looking out for her patients and colleagues, showing true compassion and empathy.”

-Amrik Bamotra, radiology support worker

Amrik Bamotra was a radiology support worker at King George Hospital in London (PA)

Mr Bamotra, known to colleagues as “Bob”, was said to have “treated everyone like his own family”, and leaves behind a wife, daughter and son.

The 63-year-old had worked at the King George Hospital in Ilford, east London, for four years, and is suspected to have died from coronavirus. His death was announced on April 15.

– Andy Treble, theatre assistant

Andy Treble, right, died on April 15 (Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board/PA)

The 57-year-old, a theatre assistant at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital in North Wales, died on April 15 after testing positive for the disease.

His sister, Maria Molloy, described her brother – who had worked at the hospital for almost 40 years – as a “kind man” who dedicated his life to his profession and “always had a smile on his face”.

– Juliet Alder, healthcare assistant

The 58-year-old mother had worked at West London NHS Trust since 2016. She died on April 14.

Carolyn Regan, trust chief executive, said: “Juliet was kind, caring and thoughtful. She was known for having a beaming smile, infectious laughter, and taking great pride in looking after others. Juliet dedicated much of her working life to the NHS.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with her husband, her daughter as well as all her friends and other colleagues within our Trust”.

– Linnette Cruz, dental nurse

The 51-year-old senior head nurse at the Brynteg dental practice in Sketty died on April 14 having been admitted with Covid-19 in March, according to NHS Wales.

Linnette Cruz, 51, died on April 14 (NHS Wales/PA)

Brynteg practice owner Nik Patel said: “She brought love, light and joy to everyone around her and will be sadly missed by all.”

– Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, nurse

The mother-of-five was an agency nurse who lived in Leeds and worked at Harrogate Hospital. She died on April 13, aged 55.

Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, an agency nurse at Harrogate District Hospital, died after contracting Covid-19 (Family handout/PA)

Her daughter said: “It meant everything to be a nurse, she’s been doing it for as long as I remember – more than 30 years.”

– Dr Peter Tun, associate specialist

Dr Peter Tun was remembered as a ‘superhero dad’ by his children (Family handout/PA)

The father-of-two worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for more than 21 years.

The 62-year-old, who died in the intensive care unit at the hospital on April 12, was called a “superhero dad” by his two sons in a tribute.

“To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day,” they said.

– Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, nurse

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong was pregnant when she died from Covid-19 (GoFundMe/PA)

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died on April 12 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.

David Carter, chief executive at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.”

– Cheryl Williams, ward housekeeper

Housekeeper Cheryl Williams, who died after contracting Covid-19 (Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust/PA)

North Middlesex University Hospital said Ms Williams would be remembered as a “much-loved colleague”.

Ms Williams, who worked as a housekeeper on an elderly patient ward at the hospital in Edmonton, north London, died on April 12.

– Maureen Ellington, healthcare assistant

Grandmother Mrs Ellington, who was in her early 60s, worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died on April 12.

She had worked for the NHS for more than 25 years at both Frenchay and Southmead hospitals.

It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Maureen Ellington, a much-loved Healthcare Assistant at Southmead Hospital, has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. https://t.co/YOd7UrguKa pic.twitter.com/eR9DtN987N — North Bristol NHS (@NorthBristolNHS) April 14, 2020

Her family said: “She would light up any room she entered. She will always be in our hearts.”

– Leilani Medel, nurse

Mrs Medel, who worked as an agency nurse in South Wales, was described as a “wonderful and caring person”. Her employer, Cardiff-based Hoop Recruitment, said: “The nursing profession has lost a warm-natured and beautiful nurse who cared for so many vulnerable people during her nursing career.”

– Amarante Dias, hospital worker

Amarante Dias, who worked at the Weston General Hospital in north Somerset, was described as a “valued and much-loved colleague” who would be “greatly missed”.

– Melujean Ballesteros, nurse

The “dedicated and very caring” Filipino nurse, 60, died at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on April 12, just two days after being admitted.

– Kevin Smith, plaster technician

Plaster technician Kevin Smith, who died after contracting Covid-19 (Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

Doncaster Royal Infirmary confirmed the death of plaster technician Kevin Smith on April 12, following a “brief, but courageous, battle with Covid-19”.

He worked at the hospital for more than 35 years and was “renowned for his warm personality, diligence and compassion”, the trust said.

– Oscar King Jr, hospital porter

Oscar King Jr, a Filipino porter at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, died on April 11, aged 45.

He was said to have worked for the hospital for more than a decade, “always doing his job with great enthusiasm and joy”.

– Elbert Rico, hospital porter

A colleague of Oscar King Jr at John Radcliffe, Mr Rico worked as a porter there since moving to the UK from the Philippines in 2004 “and loved the work that he did”, according to a fundraising page published by his family.

– Gareth Roberts, nurse

The death of the “extremely popular” Mr Roberts, who came out of retirement in 2015 having worked since the 1980s, was confirmed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board on April 11.

It is with great sadness that we announce the sad passing of our nursing colleague Gareth Roberts to COVID 19. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/4eOeWbRlgD — Cardiff & Vale UHB (@CV_UHB) April 11, 2020

– Donna Campbell, healthcare support worker

Donna Campbell worked at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff (Velindre University NHS Trust/PA)

Described by colleagues as “beautiful and kind-hearted”, the healthcare support worker from the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff died at the University Hospital of Wales on April 10.

– Sara Dee Trollope, nurse

A 51-year-old matron for older adult mental health services in Hillingdon, west London, Mrs Trollope died at Watford General Hospital on April 10 after testing positive for the virus.

The mother-of-four was described as “an example to every one of us” by her daughter.

Sara Dee Trollope with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Family handout/PA)

– Brian Darlington, porter

Mr Darlington, a porter with Mid Cheshire Hospitals, was known for handing out sweets to his colleagues. He died on April 10, aged 68.

His wife of 46 years, Ava, said: “He was dedicated to the trust, and as a family we are grateful for and appreciative of all of the kind words and messages we have seen and received.”

Brian Darlington was a porter for Mid Cheshire Hospitals (Mid Cheshire Hospitals Foundation Trust/PA)

– Julie Omar, nurse

The trauma and orthopaedics nurse at Redditch’s Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire died at home while self-isolating with symptoms on April 10. She was 52.

– Amor Gatinao, nurse

The nurse is reported to have died on the morning of April 10, having worked at St Charles Hospital, west London.

– Abdul Gellaledin, ambulance care assistant

Colleagues of Mr Gellaledin, who worked for Falck Ambulance UK helping to transport patients to and from Kingston Hospital, held a two-minute silence for him following his death earlier in April.

Mark Raisbeck, chief executive officer of Falck Ambulance UK, said: “Abdul will be greatly missed by his Falck colleagues and patients.

“Abdul joined Falck as an ambulance care assistant in August 2019, he was a kind, caring and funny man who carried out his role for patients with empathy and professionalism.”

– Aimee O’Rourke, nurse

The 39-year-old nurse and mother died at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, where she worked, on April 9.

– Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, consultant urologist

The 53-year-old wrote a Facebook post asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urgently provide every NHS worker with personal protective equipment just five days before he died on the night of April 8.

Doctor Abdul Mabud Chowdhury (Golam Rahat Khan/PA)

– Dr Edmond Adedeji, doctor

The 62-year-old worked as a locum registrar in the emergency department of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire, and died “doing a job he loved” on April 8.

– Fayez Ayache, GP

Dr Fayez Ayache died at Ipswich Hospital on April 8 (East Anglian Daily Times/PA)

The 76-year-old general practitioner and grandfather died in Ipswich Hospital on April 8, having been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and coronavirus.

– Elsie Sazuze, care home nurse

Mrs Sazuze, who worked for Wolverhampton-based agency Totallycare, died on April 7 at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, according to the BBC, who spoke to her husband, Ken.

– Leilani Dayrit, nurse

Leilani Dayrit was a nurse at St Cross Hospital in Rugby (Handout/PA)

Described as a “ray of sunshine”, Ms Dayrit, a Filipino nurse who worked at St Cross Hospital in Rugby, died on April 7.

– Donald Suelto, nurse

The 51-year-old, who worked at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, died on April 7 after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms.

– Alice Kit Tak Ong, nurse

The 70-year-old, originally from Hong Kong, died on April 7 after 44 years of working for the NHS. She was described by her daughter, Melissa, as “generous to everyone else before herself”.

Alice Ong with her daughter Melissa (Melissa Ong/PA)

– Janice Graham, nurse

The 58-year-old healthcare support worker from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde became the first nurse in Scotland to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on April 6.

– Syed Haider, GP

The family doctor worked in Dagenham, east London, and died in hospital on April 6 after it is believed he developed coronavirus symptoms.

– Barbara Moore, patient discharge planner

Barbara Moore, 54, was a patient discharge planner at Aintree University Hospital (Liverpool University Hospitals/PA)

Described as an “unsung hero”, the 54-year-old grandmother died on April 6, the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.

– Dr Alfa Saadu, doctor

The 68-year-old, who had returned to work from retirement, died on April 6 at the Whittington Hospital in north London.

– Jitendra Rathod, surgeon

A “highly regarded” associate specialist in cardiothoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales, Mr Rathod died on the morning of April 6.

Surgeon Jitendra Rathod died in Cardiff after testing positive for Covid-19 (Cardiff and Vale University Health Board/PA)

– Lynsay Coventry, midwife

Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, announced the death of the 54-year-old – the first involving a serving NHS midwife after testing positive for the virus – on April 5.

– Emily Perugia, care worker

A care co-ordinator in Hillingdon, north-west London, Ms Perugia was just 29 at the time of her death, which was confirmed on April 5.

She was described by a colleague as a “lovely woman, who never said no to any requests”. Ms Perugia’s mother, sister, brother and fiance all work for the same NHS trust as her.

– Glen Corbin, nurse

The 59-year-old had worked at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Harlesden, north-west London, for more than 25 years and his employer, the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, announced his death on April 4.

– Rebecca Mack, nurse

Rebecca Mack, left, 29, with friend Sarah Bredin-Kemp (Sarah Bredin-Kemp/PA)

The 29-year-old died on April 5, after going into self-isolation with symptoms. Her friend, Sarah Bredin-Kemp, said she was an “incredible nurse”.

– Liz Glanister, nurse

Staff nurse Liz Glanister (Family handout/PA)

Aintree University Hospital said the staff nurse died on April 3, with her family describing their loss as “simply beyond words”.

– Dr Anton Sebastianpillai, consultant

Consultant geriatrician Anton Sebastianpillai (Handout/PA)

The consultant geriatrician died on April 4, four days after being admitted to the intensive care unit and two weeks after completing his final shift on March 20, according to Kingston Hospital in south-west London.

– Amanda Forde, GP receptionist

In a statement on its website, Vale Practice in Crouch End, north London, paid tribute to a “beautiful, caring receptionist”.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the death of our beautiful, caring receptionist, Amanda Forde. She sadly lost her battle with Covid-19 on Friday 3rd April 2020. May she rest in peace.”

– John Alagos, nurse

The Mail On Sunday reported that the 27-year-old nurse, who treated coronavirus patients at Watford General Hospital, died after a shift on April 3.

– Areema Nasreen, nurse

Ms Nasreen, 36, died on April 2 in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands, where she had worked for 16 years.

– Professor Mohamed Sami Shousha, researcher

The 79-year-old, who had worked at UK cancer research laboratories at London’s Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals since 1978, died on April 2.

His nephew, Abdelrahman Shousha, said his uncle returned to work to help fight the virus despite his age, adding: “My uncle was characterised by his humbleness, virtue and his adamancy to help and serve, whether it be his family, friends, his colleagues or his students.”

– Thomas Harvey, nurse

Thomas Harvey’s family said the Government had questions to answer over the lack of PPE for NHS staff (Handout/PA)

The healthcare assistant, a father-of-seven who worked at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford, east London, died at home on March 29, aged 57.

– Dr Amged El-Hawrani, consultant

Amged El-Hawrani, was the first frontline NHS hospital worker to die after testing positive for coronavirus, according to NHS England (University Hospitals Derby and Burton/PA)

Dr El-Hawrani was an ear, nose and throat consultant with University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. He died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on March 28, aged 55.

– Pooja Sharma, pharmacist

Pharmacist Pooja Sharma (East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust/PA)

Ms Sharma, a pharmacist at Eastbourne District General Hospital, died unexpectedly on March 26, according to a JustGiving page created in her memory.

– Dr Habib Zaidi, doctor

Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, was a GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 47 years (NHS Southend/PA)

The GP in Leigh-on-Sea died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, on March 25, aged 76.

– Dr Adil El Tayar, transplant surgeon

The 63-year-old died at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London, on March 25. He had been working as a locum surgeon.