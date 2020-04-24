A “talented, dedicated and respected” consultant neonatologist has died after contracting Covid-19.

Dr Vishna Rasiah, who worked at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, operated as the “clinical lead” for regional neonatal work.

The trust said he was “highly regarded” in the Midlands and Dr Rasiah’s wife, Liza, thanked Worcestershire Royal Hospital staff for their “kindness, compassion and care” towards her husband.

She said: “We’re devastated at losing our beloved Vish. He was such a loving husband and father to our beautiful daughter Katelyn, and much loved son and brother to our family in Malaysia and Trinidad.

“His whole family meant the world to him, and he absolutely doted on Katelyn.

“Vish loved his work; to him it was so much more than a job and his colleagues are part of our family too.

“He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own. I couldn’t have been prouder of him.

“I would like to thank the staff at Worcestershire Royal Hospital for the kindness, compassion and the care that they have provided to us over an incredibly difficult past few weeks.”

Also paying tribute to Dr Rasiah, known to his friends as Vish, Sarah-Jane Marsh, chief executive of the trust, said: “Vish was an amazing doctor, leader, colleague and friend, passionate about the care of babies and their families.

“Losing him in such a cruel and unfair way will be too much to bear for many of us, in particular anyone involved in neonatal care, and of course his beautiful wife and daughter.

“As our tears flow, we must always remember the values that Vish stood for, and hold his vision, courage and compassion in our hearts. God bless you Vish, and may you rest in peace.”

Dr Fiona Reynolds, medical director at the trust, said: “It’s heart-breaking that we have lost someone as talented, dedicated and respected as Vish.

“His loss will not only be felt by his friends and colleagues at our hospital, but by many across the Midlands who worked alongside him for so long.

“Vish touched the lives of many families during his time as a neonatal consultant in Birmingham, and will be sadly missed.”