The Crown Office has launched proceedings against a former UK diplomat who was blogging during the Alex Salmond trial.
Craig Murray, a former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, attended two days of the case sitting in the public gallery.
He then wrote about it on his website.
A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal spokesman said: “There are now active proceedings in relation to a potential contempt of court.”
The former first minister was cleared at the High Court in Edinburgh in March of 13 sexual assault charges involving nine women.
Comments are closed on this article.