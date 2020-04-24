The Crown Office has launched proceedings against a former UK diplomat who was blogging during the Alex Salmond trial.

Craig Murray, a former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, attended two days of the case sitting in the public gallery.

He then wrote about it on his website.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal spokesman said: “There are now active proceedings in relation to a potential contempt of court.”

The former first minister was cleared at the High Court in Edinburgh in March of 13 sexual assault charges involving nine women.