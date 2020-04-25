Burberry said it has donated more than 100,000 pieces of PPE while it has also transformed its Yorkshire trench coat factory to produce protective equipment for hospital staff.

The fashion giant said it has donated PPE, including masks the company has sourced, to help the global health emergency.

It also said it has transformed its Castleford factory to manufacture non-surgical gowns and supply them to the NHS.

It added that it will maintain its base pay for employees who have been unable to work due to closures.

“We will not rely on Government support for jobs in the UK, where more than a third of our employees are based,” the company added.

Senior bosses announced they will take a 20% pay cut from April to June.

Marco Gobbetti, chief executive of Burberry, said: “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, our priority has been the safety and well-being of our employees, our customers and our communities.

“While we continue to take mitigating actions to contain our costs and protect our financial position, we are also committed to safeguarding jobs and supporting the relief efforts during this global health emergency.

“I would like to thank our teams for their continued determination and resilience as we continue Thomas Burberry’s legacy of protecting others and caring for the community.”

In the update on Friday, the company also said it would push back its annual results announcement next month to May 22.

Meanwhile, rival fashion brand Mulberry said it has switched its handbag factory in Somerset to making 8,000 gowns for NHS workers in Bristol.