A police officer has died and a colleague is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baton Rouge.

Police were involved in a stand-off lasting for four hours with a man shooting at a Swat team after he fired at two officers and barricaded himself inside a house.

The suspect, named as Ronnie Kato, 36, was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate the two officers were shot in a northern residential district in the city, and that one of the officers later died from his injuries.

An officer salutes a motorcycle escort and a coroner’s van carrying the body of a Baton Rouge police officer (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP)

Police said the officers who were shot had responded earlier in the day to reports of gunfire in the area in Louisiana’s capital city.

At a news conference on Sunday evening, the police chief said the killed officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and that the wounded colleague had seven years of police work, according to WBRZ-TV.

Mr Paul said: “Our officers — talk about being public servants and the responsibility that comes along with being a law enforcement officer.

“This is a call no chief wants to get.”

Police released few details about the shooting of the two officers or events that led up to it, adding that their investigation is continuing.