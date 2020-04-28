Key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic have been remembered with a nationwide silence.

People across the UK paused for a minute in sombre tribute to the sacrifice made by those on the front line, in roles ranging from doctors and nurses to carers, cleaners, porters and bus drivers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has just returned to work after recovering from Covid-19, joined the countrywide commemoration, which the Unison union, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing had campaigned for.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a ‘Thank You’ to NHS staff and key workers banner on the Isle of Dogs, east London (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “I am heartened to hear how many people took part in the minute’s silence to honour the memory of staff who have tragically died during the pandemic.

“We thought it was important to pay tribute publicly to those who have lost their lives to the virus, and I am proud that so many took the time to do so this morning.”

She issued an urgent call for protection of workers, saying the death toll must not be allowed to rise further.

“An even greater task now remains – to stop more joining the tragic number of those who have died. All key workers, healthcare staff among them, must be afforded the greatest protection.”

This morning, at 11am, please join us as we observe a minute's silence to remember the NHS staff and key and critical workers who have tragically passed away from the #coronavirus. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/ac4nrDdXNS — London Ambulance Service #StayHomeSaveLives (@Ldn_Ambulance) April 28, 2020

Staff at various healthcare sites planned to gather safely where they could to remember colleagues.

The PA news agency has confirmed the deaths of more than 90 frontline NHS workers since March 25.

Carers and bus drivers are also among those who have died while carrying out their vital work during the pandemic.

In a snapshot of how the silence was being marked across the UK:

– Flags were due to be flown at half-mast from Chorley and Royal Preston Hospitals.

– Underground and bus networks in London were to be brought to a halt for the silence as the workforce honoured its colleagues.

– In Northern Ireland, staff in the emergency department of the Ulster Hospital planned to form a guard of honour in the corridor “to show solidarity with our colleagues”.

Senior nurse Roisin Devlin told PA: “In healthcare, teamwork is so important and, when you lose a member of that team, it is like losing a family member.”

– In Scotland, a short ceremony was due to be held at Holyrood ahead of the silence, led by Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh, with a representative from each of the five parties also present, and in Edinburgh, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was planning to mark the event at St Andrew’s House, joined by the health secretary, chief medical officer and chief nursing officer.

– In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford and Health Minister Vaughan Gething were expected to mark the silence at the Welsh Government headquarters in Cardiff.

Join us today – 11am • One minute's silence ⠀⠀International Workers Memorial Day 💜⠀Let us remember and honour all key workers around the world lost to COVID–19. #NeverForgotten #IWMD20 pic.twitter.com/deW7mhjP8c — UNISON – UK's largest union (@unisontheunion) April 28, 2020

Tuesday’s silence – held on International Workers’ Memorial Day – was in stark contrast to the enthusiastic, loud clapping which has become a weekly focal point across the UK.

Andrea Sutcliffe, Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) chief executive and registrar, said: “Our tribute in silence today is as important as the noisy cheering for the NHS, social care and key workers on a Thursday evening.”

The Society of Occupational Medicine, whose members include more than 1,700 doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and technicians, has said the goal should be zero work-caused fatalities.

It is calling for the Government to prevent any further work-related deaths and for employers to carry out risk assessments so people can safely return to their jobs whenever the lockdown is eased.