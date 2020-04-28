Hillary Clinton has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy.
Her backing on Tuesday continues Democrats’ unification efforts ahead of an autumn campaign against President Donald Trump.
Mrs Clinton announced her support in a virtual town hall meeting with Mr Biden on Tuesday.
As the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Mrs Clinton made history by becoming the first woman to lead a major party’s ticket.
Mrs Clinton and Mr Biden both ran for the Democratic nomination in 2008 but lost to Barack Obama, who ended up picking Mr Biden as his vice president and Mrs Clinton as his secretary of state.
Mrs Clinton’s unexpected defeat at the hands of Mr Trump in 2016 handed the White House back to the Republicans.
Although she beat Mr Trump by three million votes in the 2016 popular vote, her opponent won comfortably in the all-important Electoral College by taking several key states, notably in the Rust Belt.