The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

William and Kate married on April 29 2011 in Westminster Abbey after dating for more than eight years.

The couple, who were flatmates at St Andrews University in Fife, Scotland, now have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The duke and duchess have been continuing their royal duties via video calls during lockdown, and the family have been pictured together clapping for carers at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

Ninth wedding anniversaries are traditionally marked with gifts of pottery or willow.

Here are photos year by year to mark the couple’s anniversary:

– 2011 

The Royal Wedding
William and Kate at the altar on their wedding day, with the duchess’s father Michael Middleton (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– 2012

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
William and Kate on an open-top vehicle in the Solomon Islands in September 2012 (Danny Lawson/PA)

– 2013

Prince George's birth
The Cambridges at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London with their newborn son Prince George (Yui Mok/PA)

– 2014

Royal visit to Australia
The duke and duchess after a reception at the Sydney Opera House during their tour of Australia in 2014 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

– 2015

Princess Charlotte's christening
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a vintage pram, as they arrive for Charlotte’s christening (Matt Dunham/PA)

– 2016

Royal visit to XLP
William and Kate during a visit to the mentoring programme of the XLP project (Frank Augstein/PA)

2017

Royal visit to Germany
The Cambridges, George and two-year-old Charlotte, who was having a tantrum, at Hamburg Airport during the family’s three day tour of Germany (Jane Barlow/PA)

– 2018

St Patrick’s Day Parade
William and Kate attend the St Patrick’s Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow (Andrew Parsons/Sunday Times/PA)

– 2019

Trooping the Colour
The Cambridges with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Trooping the Colour in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

– 2020

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The duke and duchess on the red carpet at they attend the Baftas in February (Ian West/PA)

 