Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their first child together.

Here’s a look at the PM’s children.

– Baby boy

Ms Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy” on Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for the couple announced. Further details, including the baby’s name, have yet to be revealed.

– Daughter

The Appeal Court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that Mr Johnson had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while Mayor of London in 2009.

Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler were married in 1993 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– Theodore Apollo Johnson

Born in 1999, Theodore is Mr Johnson and his ex-wife Marina Wheeler’s youngest child.

– Cassia Peaches Johnson

Cassia, thought to have followed in her father’s footsteps to be a writer, is the youngest daughter of Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler. She was born in 1997.

– Milo Arthur Johnson

Born in 1995, Milo was Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler’s first son. He was educated at Westminster School and is said to be a keen sportsman.

– Lara Lettice Johnson

Lara was the first child born to Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler, in 1993. She is thought to have been educated at the University of St Andrews.