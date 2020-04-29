Captain Tom Moore has said it is “extraordinary” that he will celebrate his 100th birthday with so many well-wishers as his charity walk for the NHS approaches £30 million in donations.

The Second World War veteran set out to raise £1,000 for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on Thursday.

He completed the laps earlier this month and carried on walking as donations continue to pour in.

1/2 A message from Tom: “It is quite extraordinary that I am turning 100. It is even more extraordinary that I am doing so with this many well-wishers and I am in awe at the response my walking has had… — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 29, 2020

2/2 To everyone who has donated, sent birthday cards and messages, sincerely thank you. Please stay home, stay safe. Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day”. — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 29, 2020

Capt Moore has been sent so many birthday cards that a special sorting office was set up at his grandson’s school to open them, with more than 125,000 cards received.

“It is quite extraordinary that I am turning 100,” said Capt Moore on Twitter.

“It is even more extraordinary that I am doing so with this many well-wishers and I am in awe at the response my walking has had.

“To everyone who has donated, sent birthday cards and messages, sincerely thank you.

“Please stay home, stay safe.

“Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.”

The RAF has organised a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, including a Spitfire, to mark Capt Moore’s birthday.

He plans to spend his special day at home with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her family, who he has been self-isolating with in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

They will all celebrate privately and will be joined by his daughter Lucy and her family through the use of technology.

Capt Moore will not be leaving his house at all and has asked that people stay at home and wish him a happy birthday from afar.

The veteran and his family have been inundated with offers of gifts for his birthday.

Birthday cards for Captain Tom Moore at Bedford School (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I am very comfortable and have everything I need,” said Capt Moore.

“Covid-19 has left so many without, so please donate to those in need. Thank you.”

Virtual birthday cards can be shared on social media using #CardForTom.

The veteran has been honoured with a Royal Mail postmark, with all stamped post until Friday marked “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020.”

He has also had a train named after him in honour of his charity achievements.

The Great Western Railway (GWR) intercity express train 800025 will go into service carrying its new name on his birthday.

GWR said the high-speed train would carry key workers to and from work and was named following requests from the public.

Interim managing director Matthew Golton said: “With his indomitable spirit, what Captain Tom has achieved is truly inspirational and an example to us all.

“We at Great Western have a long history of naming trains after Great Westerners, the past and present heroes from across our network, and I am honoured that today we can respond to requests to have a train named after Captain Tom Moore.”