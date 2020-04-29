Pub chain Wetherspoon’s said it plans to reopen its bars and hotels in June, as founder Tim Martin revealed the extent of the carnage caused to the business due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Plans have started and bosses said they hope to benefit from the chain having typically larger pubs than its rivals.

In an after-hours stock market announcement, the business said: “The company is likely to make some changes to its operating model, assuming increased social distancing, and anticipates a gradual recovery in customer numbers.

“Wetherspoon pubs are substantially larger than average, and most have outside facilities. The company believes these factors are likely to assist if social distancing measures apply.”

Mr Martin also revealed the Government’s business rates holiday has saved his firm around £60 million and he is looking at applying for a Bank of England loan for large companies.