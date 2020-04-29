Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze in north London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a maisonette on Acacia Road in Wood Green just before 10pm, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Some 20 people have been evacuated, with some needing breathing apparatus, and with three people requiring ambulance treatment, the Brigade said in a statement.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire at a Maisonette on Acacia Road in #WoodGreen. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/ucxRYBxatN — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 29, 2020

Footage posted on social media shows flames coming from the top of the building.

The London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details.