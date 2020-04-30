The UK’s Covid-19 death toll, problems with testing, and the prognosis for the easing of lockdown measures are among a wide array of topics on the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror says Britain’s death toll is set to be the highest in Europe, a situation it calls “a national tragedy”.

Tomorrow's front page: UK death figures on course to be the worst in Europe: A National Tragedy

The Independent splashes on the fact the UK now has the world’s third-worst death toll.

The Independent: UK's death toll becomes third highest in world

The Guardian says hospital chiefs have “condemned” failures in the Government’s coronavirus testing strategy.

Guardian front page, Thursday 30 April 2020: Hospital chiefs condemn testing failures amid growing frustration

New dad Boris Johnson says it is too early for a major easing of lockdown restrictions, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Times says there is new hope for a successful treatment for Covid-19.

Drugs trial gives hope for treatment of virus

The Sun merges the PM’s baby news with Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Britain celebrates two morale-boosting birthdays'

The Daily Express strikes an upbeat tone, relaying Capt Moore’s birthday message of, “Together we will beat this enemy”.

The i says care homes are “the new front line” in the battle against the pandemic.

Ministers have drawn up a blueprint for the reopening of Britain’s economy, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 30 April

And the Daily Mail champions its own campaign to have health workers supplied with PPE.