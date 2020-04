The country has shown its pride in the NHS and fundraising champion Captain Tom Moore with an array of colourful displays, as the nation made itself heard once again during the weekly Clap for Carers.

Second World War veteran Captain Tom has raised more than £31 million for the NHS.

He celebrated his 100th birthday with some impressive-looking cakes (Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography/PA)

A customised balloon of Captain Tom was among the items delivered to the centenarian (Jacob King/PA)

He celebrated his big day at home in Marston Moretaine, near Bedford (Joe Giddens/PA)

Graffiti artist Tee2Sugars paid tribute to the NHS fundraiser with a mural in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales (Tee2Sugars/PA)

He wasn’t the only one – this striking effort is in Clonduff, east Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Captain Tom’s support for the NHS is being echoed around the country, as this banner opposite King’s College Hospital in south London shows (Victoria Jones/PA)

There’s plenty of love for the health service on display (Victoria Jones/PA)

A woman takes a photograph of graffiti in support of the NHS in south-east London (Victoria Jones/PA)

In Northern Ireland, a loyalist bonfire in Portadown Co Armagh which was cancelled because of Covid-19 has been turned into a giant tribute to the NHS (Niall Carson/PA)

A sheep with a rainbow painted on its side in a field near Dunblane (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The nationwide clap for carers continued, with medical staff outside the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, joining in (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A rainbow made an appearance over MediaCityUK in Salford, Greater Manchester, prior to the applause (Paul Newman/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in outside 10 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

Staff and first responders outside Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, Co Armagh, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Piper Louise Marshall performs in Leith, Edinburgh, during Thursday’s nationwide clap for carers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Medics outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London join in the applause (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)