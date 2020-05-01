Specially decorated postboxes have been created by the Royal Mail as a way of thanking NHS workers for their efforts during the current crisis.

The five postboxes are painted blue and bear the message: Thank You NHS.

They are located close to St Thomas’ Hospital in London – where the Prime Minister was treated for coronavirus – Trafford General Hospital in Manchester, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Royal Mail said the postbox locations were chosen to ensure the representation of all four nations of the UK, and to commemorate the Trafford General Hospital, the birthplace of the NHS, founded by Aneurin “Nye” Bevan in Manchester in July 1948.

Postman Graeme Byers passes by one of the specially decorated postboxes in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Shane O’Riordain, from Royal Mail, said: “We are showing our support and thanks to the many NHS workers across the UK who are working tirelessly to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“The special blue postboxes are a small token of our thanks for the exceptional service NHS workers are providing across all four UK nations.

“At Royal Mail, we are working hard to deliver the most comprehensive service we can to all our customers in challenging circumstances.

“We understand that the universal postal service provides a lifeline to businesses and communities everywhere during the coronavirus crisis.

“We are working closely with pharmacy companies and NHS trusts across the UK, and we are delivering many prescriptions and hospital appointments.”

Royal Mail also celebrated Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday on Thursday with a postbox decorated in honour of his efforts to raise money for the NHS.

The postbox, also painted blue, is located in Marston Moretaine, close to where Captain Tom lives.