A fraud which saw one man conned out of £110,000 may be linked to other crimes in London, the Metropolitan Police have warned.

Over an 11-month period, a 58-year-old man in Islington was targeted by a group of men who persuaded him to give them money for a series of repairs on his house which were not required.

The fraudsters first approached the victim in October 2018, posing as builders working for a company called Supreme Roofing Limited, as well as trading standards officers.

In total, he was tricked into handing them £110,000 of his savings.

Police have released e-fits of two men they would like to identify in connection with the investigation.

Artist’s impression of two men the Metropolitan Police want to identify (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Constable Alejandra Gomez, the investigating officer in the case, said: “This was a sustained and elaborate fraud perpetrated by a group of men who convinced a 58-year-old man to hand over a substantial amount of money.

“It would appear the suspects repeatedly damaged the interior of his property in order to create more work for themselves.

“Once the victim had threatened to call police, the suspects then impersonated police and trading standards officers.

“I believe these suspects may be linked to similar frauds carried out in other parts of London. I would appeal to anyone who recognises the faces in these images to contact police.”

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to call police on 0208 7336291 or email p243390@met.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.