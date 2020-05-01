Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has given his blessing to a parody of the film’s famous opening scene.

Actor Jack Lowden, who featured in films such as Dunkirk and Fighting With My Family, shared his home-made parody in support of Masks for Scotland, a fundraiser aiming to bring PPE to those working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tend to get a bit bored with Trainspotting parodies but this one is for the ⁦@NHS so all good,” the author tweeted.

The clip parodies Trainspotting’s famous “choose life” opening, but changes the words to encourage people to observe lockdown guidance.

“Choose life, choose your future, choose staying at home, choose good health, choose rubber gloves, choose swapping your favourite smelling perfume for the clinical musk of antibacterial gel,” the narration reads.

“Choose watching every box set under the sun until your remote control’s your best friend.

“Choose waking up on a Sunday morning and not knowing who the hell you are. Choose not even knowing if there’s a Sunday morning.”

Good sport 👍 — Jack Lowden (@JALowden) April 30, 2020

The clip finishes by directing viewers to the Masks for Scotland fundraising page.

Lowden showed his appreciation for Welsh’s tweet, replying: “Good sport”.

The Masks for Scotland fundraiser has raised more than £200,000 at time of publication.