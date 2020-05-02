An 11-year-old boy has suffered possibly life-changing injuries after being shot in east London, police said.

Officers were called to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster, on Friday evening and found two people with injuries – the boy and a man believed to be in his 40s.

Metropolitan Police say both were taken to hospital, with the boy’s condition listed as not life-threatening but possibly life-changing.

The man suffered cuts to his head, with police unsure whether these were caused by shooting.

The condition of the man has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police said in a statement a number of suspects had made off prior to the arrival of police.

A police helicopter assisted officers in searches but there has been no arrest at this stage.

Any witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 9.30pm, are asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 7285/01may.