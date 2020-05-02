As Britons endure another weekend in lockdown, many faced long waits in large queues outside shops allowed to open due to strict social-distancing rules.

DIY outlets including B&Q and Homebase, and some household waste and recycling centres, have reopened after introducing measures to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

But while some headed to the shops, many Britons adhered to the advice to stay at home – and usually busy coastal and beauty spots remained quiet.

The queue outside the B&Q Greenwich store in London swelled early on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

B&Q staff were well protected as they managed the large numbers of shoppers (Yui Mok/PA)

There were similar scenes outside a Homebase store in Leicester, with many shoppers arriving early in the morning (Joe Giddens/PA)

Staff were on hand to ensure the numbers of shoppers entering the store was kept within new limits (Joe Giddens/PA)

There were also large queues outside The Range, a home and gardenware chain, in Leicester (Joe Giddens/PA)

Many shoppers appeared to be snapping up items to spruce up their gardens ahead of summer (Joe Giddens/PA)

In Manchester, dozens of people queued – this time in their cars – to use a household waste recycling plant after it opened for the first time since lockdown began (Peter Byrne/PA)

Staff brought in strict measures to ensure they were not swamped with visitors, including only allowing cars to enter if their car number plate ended in an even number (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cars were queuing outside the site from 7.30am on Saturday, before it opened (Peter Byrne/PA)

In contrast, just a handful of people could be spotted on Bournemouth beach, despite the nice weather (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Most people appeared to be taking heed of notices to stay at home (Andrew Matthews/PA)