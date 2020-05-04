The mother of a sick four-year-old boy who needs £232,000 for potentially life-saving treatment says she is “totally elated” after a huge spike in donations over the weekend.

Budding surfer Liam Scott is coming to the end of a gruelling year of painful treatment for neuroblastoma – a very rare cancer.

And while the brave Paw Patrol fanatic is getting stronger, his family know there is a high chance his cancer will return in the future.

An experimental vaccine could prevent the life-threatening disease coming back, but it is only available in New York.

Mother Claire Scott, 40, told the PA news agency there were “dark days” when the fundraiser was just “not moving at all”.

But thanks to the efforts of a local footballer as well as increased publicity over the weekend, donations have shot up.

Since Saturday morning the fundraising total on the family’s page has rocketed up by £73,000 to £101,419.

Charlie Holmes, who has taken it upon himself to get Liam to America, has also amassed £24,000 on his own JustGiving page.

Between the two fundraisers, over £125,000 has been raised, leaving around £107,000 to go.

Mr Holmes, a former right wing-back for Dagenham and Redbridge, is running 140 miles over 14 days – all live-streamed over Instagram.

Liam Scott with 10-month-old sister Kylie (Family handout/PA)

In his most recent running video on Sunday evening, he called out to his supporters saying: “Everyone that’s watching please go to my bio, there’s a link in there for a little boy called Liam.

“He needs money to get his treatment out in America, he needs it by August.

“I’m running 10 miles a day, it’s my seventh day today. I’m half way through 14 days.”

Liam’s family, who live in Sevenoaks in Kent, are now more than half way to their target.

Speaking to PA on Monday after the spike in donations, Ms Scott said: “It’s incredible, I can’t believe it.

“I had such dark days thinking it’s not moving, the money’s not moving at all.

“I am totally elated, I can see hope now that we can do it.”

She praised the generosity of the public and the efforts of Mr Holmes.

The family’s fundraising page can be found at https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/liam, while Mr Holmes’ page can be accessed at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlie-holmes-thisisforyouliam