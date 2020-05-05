SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has urged other opposition parties to back a two-year extension to the Brexit transition period due to the coronavirus emergency.

In a letter to party leaders, Mr Blackford said the post-Brexit transition needs to go beyond its scheduled end date of December 31 – something the Government strongly opposes.

Mr Blackford said: “The ongoing emergency caused by the Covid-19 virus is, and must remain, the sole focus of our collective efforts, and it is right that all other political agendas are paused as we deal with the priority of saving lives and protecting people’s incomes.

“In that context, I believe now is the right moment to unite as opposition parties in Westminster in seeking a two-year extension to the Brexit transition period.

“That strong, united opposition stance would also send a powerful message to our European friends and partners, who we know are favourable to the logic and sense of this request.”