Most of the nation’s papers are led by speculation that Boris Johnson is set to announce the lifting of lockdown measures.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and i report stay-at-home restrictions will be “scrapped” as of Monday.

The Sun says the decision will leave Britons “free to enjoy picnics in parks, unlimited exercise and some sports”, in what the Daily Express calls the nation’s “first steps to freedom”.

Tomorrow's front page: Brits are to be set free to enjoy picnics in parks, unlimited exercise and some sports from Monday https://t.co/GR8Vh2GRPA pic.twitter.com/f71zFSIRpu — The Sun (@TheSun) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile the Daily Star has dubbed the potential lifting as “magic Monday”.

Easing the stay-at-home order is the first step in a “50-page plan” to charter the nation’s route out of lockdown, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Financial Times says the loosening of lockdown measures will also involve the tightening of border controls.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 7 May https://t.co/83Xm2OAwlr pic.twitter.com/7M6Sosg9Uv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 6, 2020

Elsewhere, The Guardian and Metro lead with the UK’s testing numbers falling well below the 100,000 target.

Guardian front page, Thursday 7 May 2020: ‘Landmark’ test target that keeps being missed pic.twitter.com/Gh7HBx5cRO — The Guardian (@guardian) May 6, 2020

Thursday's front page:30,076 KILLED BY VIRUS AS TESTS FALL TO ONLY 69K A DAY #tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/oyxAT0qUxW — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) May 6, 2020

Testing for key workers has been suspended “because of a shortage of vital chemicals”, according to The Independent.

And The Times says new research shows obese people run twice the risk of needing to be admitted to hospital for coronavirus.