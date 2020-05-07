A shipment of 400,000 medical gowns from Turkey promised to frontline NHS staff has been impounded in a warehouse after falling short of UK standards.

The consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) was flown into the UK by the RAF last month but has not been released to the NHS after inspectors deemed the gowns unsafe for guarding against coronavirus when treating patients.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the items turned out to “not be of the quality that we feel is good enough for our frontline staff”.

The ministerial confirmation of the decision to impound the imported goods is another blow in what has proved an embarrassing episode for the Government and its efforts to procure PPE.

The shipment had been dubbed “Air Jenrick” after Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick promised a “very significant additional shipment” of PPE from Turkey on April 18, saying it would arrive the next day.

Despite Downing Street’s claims, the shipment was delayed by a number of days and the RAF had to be mobilised to bring the cargo to Britain, arriving at RAF Brize Norton on 22 April.

Mr Lewis has now confirmed, more than two weeks after their arrival, that the gowns do not meet UK standards.

Speaking on Sky News, the Cabinet minister said: “When we’re securing PPE from around the world you do it based on a set of standards that you’re looking to acquire to, but obviously once it’s here we check that it is good enough for what we want to use, and in this instance some of this PPE turned out not to be good enough.

Brandon Lewis (Niall Carson/PA)

“There was a view that it was good enough PPE, it is only when it has got here that teams have looked at it again and taken a view that it is not up to the right standard and they’ve decided not to use it.”

According to the Daily Telegraph, the faulty gowns have been held in a Government warehouse near Heathrow.

It is not yet clear whether the Government will pursue a refund over the order.

Issues over the supply of protective equipment such as gowns and masks for health workers have plagued the Government throughout the pandemic.

Since the delays to the Turkish shipment emerged, Number 10 has been warned by health care procurement experts not to “over promise” on PPE if it cannot deliver.

Staff treating Covid-19 patients wear protective clothing and equipment, including gowns, masks and eye goggles (Neil Hall/PA)

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the episode had shown “the absolute danger of making promises when you can’t be sure you can keep them”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We know the number of gowns or masks or aprons or the type or the quality of equipment is not always what it says in the box, and we have warned that setting targets that are not met or saying it is all going fine – when on the front line it manifestly in places is not going fine – undermines confidence.

“And it undermines confidence not just in our members and local leaders but among frontline staff.”

Justin Madders, Labour’s shadow health minister, said: “This is the latest in a number of mistakes the Government (has made) during its response to the pandemic.

“It is vital that the Government produces a clear and credible plan for what comes next to avoid further serious missteps like this and ensure there is a secure and reliable supply of PPE moving forwards.”

In a statement, the Department of Health and Social Care said it was “working night and day to source PPE internationally and domestically”.

A spokesman said: “This is a global pandemic with many countries procuring PPE, leading to shortages around the world, not just the UK.

“All deliveries of PPE are checked to ensure the equipment meets the safety and quality standards our frontline staff need.

“If equipment does not meet our specifications or pass our quality assurance processes, it is not distributed to the front line.”