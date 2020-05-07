Cruise giant Holland America Line has extended the suspension of its sailings.

The firm has cancelled all its cruises in Europe, Alaska and Canada/New England for the remainder of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also announced that its ship Amsterdam will not operate a planned 79-day cruise from Boston, Massachusetts on October 3.

Holland America Line president Orlando Ashford said: “As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented and challenging times, the best decision right now is to extend our pause in cruise operations into the fall.

“While this is very disappointing and we never want to let our guests down, as soon as it makes sense we will be back cruising again, giving our guests the memorable travel experiences they continue to dream about.”

The company said customers with affected bookings will be able to obtain a full refund or receive credit for a future sailing worth 125% of the cost of their original trip.

Seabourn – another Carnival group-owned cruise line – also extended its cancellation of cruises to various dates in October and November for each of its five ships.