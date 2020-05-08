Downing Street has said JustGiving will want to “reflect” on the fees taken for processing the £32 million fundraiser for NHS charities by Captain Tom Moore.

Captain Tom set out to walk 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, before his 100th birthday with an initial fundraising target of £1,000.

He raised more than £32 million, with the JustGiving page closing on his birthday on April 30.

According to The Sun, the website took a £308,000 fee for hosting the fundraising efforts for NHS Charities Together of Captain Tom, who has since been made an honorary colonel.

The fee was taken to process the Gift Aid transactions at the request of the charity, which have added several million pounds to Capt Tom’s total.

On Friday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “Thanks to the heroic efforts of Colonel Tom Moore, an incredible amount of money has been raised for hardworking NHS staff.

“The public, businesses and organisations have made extraordinary gestures towards our fantastic NHS and the voluntary sector.

“I’m sure that JustGiving will want to do the same where they possibly can.

“I understand that JustGiving’s owners have made a £100,000 donation to Captain Tom already and I’m sure they will be reflecting on The Sun’s story today.”

The calls to donate the fees come on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

On a page on its website dedicated to explaining its fees in relation to Captain Tom’s fundraiser, JustGiving said 97% of the money donated through the platform goes to the charity.

The platform said a 1.9% plus 20p card processing fee is applied to cover the card and money transfer charges set by banks and card companies, which JustGiving is unable to waive.

The other 1% of the donation goes to support JustGiving’s operating costs, which it said includes 150 staff.

Donors have the option to make a voluntary contribution to the site to help support its costs.

Sam Bailey painted a mural featuring Captain Tom Moore to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday(Joe Giddens/PA)

The Sun reported the £308,000 fee had come from a 5% levy which had been placed on the Gift Aid donations of the fundraiser.

JustGiving said the 5% fee is charged to the charities to cover the costs of claiming Gift Aid, but charities are able to opt out and claim it themselves.

An NHS Charities Together spokesman confirmed it asked JustGiving to process the Gift Aid on its behalf and said: “JustGiving and Virgin Money Giving have been instrumental in helping us raise more than £100 million for NHS Charities Together, going above and beyond to help us maximise the amount going to support NHS staff, volunteers and patients.”

A spokesman for JustGiving said: “We have all been inspired by Colonel Tom and we are very proud to have donated £100,000 directly to NHS Charities Together. This is the largest donation in our history.

“Claiming Gift Aid back at scale is a complex procedure, which JustGiving makes simple for those charities which choose to use our service.

“By helping organisations like NHS Charities Together raise more cash while substantially cutting their administration costs, we ensure millions more reaches good causes than was previously possible.”