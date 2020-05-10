Showbiz chef Lisa Faulkner has revealed a lockdown tip for saving energy – her top secret Bolognese sauce.

The former Celebrity Masterchef winner is one of a host of celebs to reveal the small things they are doing to reduce their energy consumption.

But Faulkner, who is married to Masterchef judge and restauranteur John Torode, is determined not to let her green credentials slip.

“As you know I spend a lot of time in the kitchen, even more so lately, and this has really challenged me to think how I can make recipes go a long way – this has led to me being even more creative with how I cook for the family," she said.

"My freezer is full with things like our homemade Bolognese sauce.

"I've found it much more energy efficient than cooking lots of small meals and I have nearly a whole week's worth of Bolognese that I can turn into three different meals – a chilli, soup and of course pasta Bolognese."

Because we're spending so much more time at home, and many people are seeing their energy use greatly increase, Smart Energy GB is sharing a series of energy saving tips to help people with their energy consumption during lockdown.

This is as new statistics show 66 percent of people who have a smart meter are using the device to track their spending and try to reduce their energy usage.

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham is taking spring cleaning to the extreme in a bid to improve the energy efficiency of his home.

"I've done all the cleaning jobs which will also help my home be more energy efficient as our usage has inevitably increased," he said.

"Vacuuming the back of the radiators and cleaning behind the fridge help.

"The coils get all fluffy and this means the fridge has to work harder, in turn using more energy. It may be a small gain, but everything counts, and it was so satisfying.

"I also have an office set up in my living room because it has plenty of natural light. Thanks to the sunny weather, and the fact that the days are starting to get longer, I don't need to turn any lights on."

TV presenter Helen Skelton has ditched her beloved hairdryer for an ‘au naturel’ look.

And two-time Olympic swimming champion Rebecca Adlington is fuelling her baking obsession in the microwave - not the oven.

While comedian Mark Watson is curbing his obsession to have all his gadgets charged at full whack.

He said: "I'm an absolute nightmare for keeping my phone and laptop at 100 per cent battery. It only needs to get to 90 per cent and I get tense.

"So I'm one of those people who charge my devices for absolutely hours and hours, as if it was possible to get to about 300 per cent.

"Really, they only ever need a couple of hours charge. There's no need to be on permanent charge and it's using unnecessary energy."

CELEBS' TOP TEN TIPS TO SAVE ENERGY

1. Use the right sized pan for whatever dish you're cooking to avoid heat loss/increased cooking time

2. Write yourself a note on your recipe to avoid forgetting to turn the extractor fan off

3. Don't charge your devices for any longer than you need to, phones only take a maximum of a couple of hours to charge

4. Let your washing dry naturally instead of using a tumble dryer

5. if you have a smart meter, use it to keep track of your energy and identify where you might be able to cut down your consumption during lockdown

6. Wash your clothes at a cooler temperature

7. Spend one minute less in the shower

8. Only boil as much water as you need when making a hot drink

9. Defrost your freezer so it can work as efficiently as possible

10. Bleed your radiators. Bleeding them frees them of any trapped air, meaning the heat should go where it needs, and the radiator works more efficiently