Morrisons has reduced its petrol prices to a maximum of 99.7p per litre at its UK forecourts.

The supermarket said this is the first time the fuel has been “sold nationally” for less than £1 per litre since February 2016.

It has also cut its diesel price to no more than 104.7p per litre.

To say thank you to all key workers and other motorists making essential journeys, we're cutting the price of unleaded to 99.7p per litre and diesel to 104.7p per litre from tomorrow morning.

Morrisons’ head of fuel Ashley Myers said: “This cut will help people who are travelling to work, those shopping for essentials, and those assisting the elderly and vulnerable.

“We want to play our full part in reducing the cost of living and feeding the nation at this difficult time.”

The reduction in the cost of fuel has been driven by a collapse in oil prices due to lower demand as global economies shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude oil was trading at around 64 US dollars per barrel at the beginning of the year but sunk to under 19 dollars last month.

The price hovered around 31 dollars per barrel on Monday morning.