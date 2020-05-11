Holidays are still banned despite coronavirus lockdown restrictions being eased, the Government has said.

A document published by the Cabinet Office stated that staying overnight at a location other than the place you live “for a holiday or other purpose is not allowed”.

This also includes “visiting second homes”.

A closed bed and breakfast hotel in the Norfolk (PA)

From Wednesday, people in England have permission to travel to “outdoor open space irrespective of distance”.

But the Cabinet Office noted that “premises such as hotels and bed and breakfasts will remain closed”, unless they are being used for special circumstances such as providing accommodation for critical workers.

Places of accommodation will reopen as part of “step three” of England’s recovery strategy, which will not begin earlier than July 4.

Premises will be required to meet “Covid-19 secure” guidelines to minimise the risk of infection.