Measures for making workplaces including offices, construction sites and factories “Covid-19 secure” have been outlined by the Government.

The detailed guidance covers eight different settings and is broken down into practical steps the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said should be put in place “as soon as is practical”.

The guidelines apply to businesses that are allowed to open under current lockdown rules and shops that could begin a “phased reopening” from June 1 if transmission of the virus decreases.

Here are the key points BEIS said these steps should be based on:

– Those who can should work from home

Employers should take “all reasonable steps” to allow staff to work from home. Where that is not possible and workplaces have not been told to close, the Government said people should go to work.

– Assess risks in consultation with workers or trade unions

Under health and safety, employment and equalities legislation, employers should carry out Covid-19 risk assessments and consult staff or trade unions. Firms should publish the assessment if possible and BEIS said all businesses with more than 50 employees are expected to do so.

– Where possible, two-metre social distancing should be maintained

Work areas should be redesigned to accommodate a distance of two metres between people, while other measures could include staggering start times, creating one-way pathways around sites, opening more entrances and exits, or changing seating plans in break rooms.

– Manage the risk of transmission if two-metre distancing not possible

This could include putting barriers in shared spaces, creating shift patterns or fixed teams to minimise contact between people, or ensuring colleagues are facing away from each other.

– More frequent cleaning

Workplaces should be cleaned more frequently, with a focus on objects that are regularly touched by different people such as door handles and keyboards. Employers are told to provide hand-washing facilities or hand sanitisers at entry and exit points and a notice to display is available to download on the Government website.