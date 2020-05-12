Public transport users should face away from each other when they cannot keep a two-metre gap, the Government has said.

New guidance issued by the Department for Transport on how to travel safely during the coronavirus outbreak states that passengers should minimise the time they spend near other people and avoid physical contact with them.

It acknowledges that “there may be situations where you can’t keep a suitable distance from people”, such as on busier services or at peak times.

(PA Graphics)

The document states: “In these cases you should avoid physical contact, try to face away from other people.”

It goes on: “The risk of infection increases the closer you are to another person with the virus and the amount of time you spend in close contact.”