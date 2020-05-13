A construction and support services group has fallen victim to a cyber security attack.

Outsourcing giant Interserve, which recently supported the NHS in building Birmingham’s Nightingale Hospital, said “some” of its services may be affected.

In a statement, the firm said: “Interserve was the target of a cyber security attack earlier this month.

“Interserve is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Strategic Incident Response teams to investigate, contain and remedy the situation. This will take some time and some operational services may be affected.

“Interserve has informed the Information Commissioner (ICO) of the incident.

“We will provide further updates when appropriate. Interserve’s employees, former employees, clients and suppliers are requested to exercise heightened vigilance during this time.”

Last week we announced that we've handed over the second phase of @NightingaleBham – the latest landmark by @interserve Construction takes the total number of beds on site at the NEC to 1,200 to support @NHSuk: https://t.co/JV15siFxxB #OurNHS #InThisTogether #FrontlineHeroes pic.twitter.com/9MDUCZsS9R — Interserve (@interserve) May 12, 2020

An NCSC spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident affecting Interserve Group Limited and are working closely with the company to understand its impact and advise on mitigation.”

The firm offers construction and frontline public services, and employs more than 50,000 people worldwide.

An ICO spokesperson said: “Interserve has made us aware of an incident and we will assess the information provided.”