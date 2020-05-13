Various stories about the coronavirus lead many papers on Wednesday, from the extension of the furlough scheme to the loosening of lockdown restrictions.

The Times says home buyers can now go a visit properties as the housing market is “kick-started”, with the paper reporting nearly half a million people were in the middle of moving house when the lockdown came in.

The Times 13/05/20 Ground staff tend to the Royal Liverpool golf course, Hoylake, Wirral to prepare it for play, ahead of the lifting of lockdown restrictions which will be permitted from Wednesday. Photo : Peter Byrne/PA#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/0vlG0BrkxT — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 12, 2020

The Daily Telegraph carries detail of a Treasury document which estimates the UK’s deficit could reach £337 billion this year because of the pandemic.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Treasury says virus to cost £300bn as it warns of tax rises and pay freeze'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5bqxTN7omH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 12, 2020

While The Guardian leads with the extension of the furlough scheme, though employers will have to share some of the burden as the Government aims to “prevent widescale job losses”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 13 May 2020: Furlough scheme extended in bid to prevent widescale job losses pic.twitter.com/u9sBJVfgWR — The Guardian (@guardian) May 12, 2020

While the Financial Times reports on support from businesses and unions for the extension of the job retention scheme.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 13 May https://t.co/I4GjQQgTcN pic.twitter.com/ucoAaPiHbh — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 12, 2020

The furlough scheme also leads the i, The Sun reports that the Chancellor has gone “bails out”, while the Daily Express says there has been a “sigh of relief” as it was prolonged.

Wednesday's front page: No summer cliff edge for 7.5m workers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7anUvn1cUr — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 12, 2020

Tomorrow's front page: 'Rishi Sunak yesterday splurged £80billion by extending the jobs bailout until October 31' https://t.co/NWyUGW3S2j pic.twitter.com/tNT2HUB0N3 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 12, 2020

Metro leads with the “true” death toll from Covid-19 in the UK topping 40,000.

The Independent reports unpaid volunteers will be used to carry out coronavirus tests across the country.

The Daily Mirror says the nation is braced as “hundreds of thousands return to work”.

The Daily Mail leads on the doom and gloom, saying that while people can move houses they cannot go on holiday abroad.

While the Daily Star leads with Countdown star Rachel Riley and her “fury” at Eamonn Holmes.