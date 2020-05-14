England footballer Dele Alli has spoken of his “horrible experience” after being punched by armed raiders who stole watches and jewellery from his London home.

The Tottenham midfielder was ordered to hand over valuables after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning, The Sun reported.

Alli, 24, was playing pool with his brother and girlfriend when two masked intruders armed with knives broke into his home in Hadley Wood, in north-east London.

The two robbers also attacked one of Alli’s friends before fleeing with two of his watches and jewellery belonging to his girlfriend, model Ruby Mae, the paper added.

It comes two months after fellow Tottenham player Jan Vertonghen’s family was robbed at knifepoint while he was away on Champions League duty.

Alli tweeted: “Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

Tottenham said it was “offering support” to the footballer and those isolating with him.

A club spokesman added: “We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”

Scotland Yard said no arrests had been made.

Ruby Mae, girlfriend of England’s Dele Alli (Adam Davy/PA)

A spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 12.35am on Wednesday, May 13, to reports of a robbery at a residential address.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

“Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment.”

In March, Vertonghen was part of the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig when four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home.

They were armed with knives, but Vertonghen’s wife and two children were unharmed.