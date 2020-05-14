News of an antibody test for Covid-19 patients leads a number of the papers on Thursday, while a dispute over care home advice also features among the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the test for virus antibodies, with the paper reporting it could be a “breakthrough” and “key to easing lockdown restrictions”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'First test for virus antibodies approved'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6d4ZQo37CI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 13, 2020

The Times also features the Roche test on its front page, but leads with Conservatives cautioning the Prime Minister against raising taxes or cutting spending in light of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Times 14/05/20 Visitors walking down the steps to the beach at Durdle Door at Lulworth in Dorset, on a day of warm sunny spells after coronavirus travel and exercise restrictions were eased. Photo : Graham Hunt /BNPS#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/qF6cp6Q3qy — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 13, 2020

While The Guardian leads with a report that ministers are facing “fresh allegations of failing to prepare care homes for a pandemic”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 14 May 2020: Ministers face new claim of failing to prepare care homes for outbreak pic.twitter.com/ctrQ3aN9OB — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 13, 2020

The Financial Times focuses on events in the United States after the chairman of the Federal Reserve suggested extra fiscal support may be needed.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 14 May https://t.co/qnHSnTPO0G pic.twitter.com/lyRs6YTdCn — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 13, 2020

Metro carries a picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his dog Dilyn after the Prime Minister was challenged in the House of Commons over “unexplained care deaths”.

The i looks at £600 million of funding that has been pledged for safety measures and training at care homes.

Thursday's front page: Care homes cash pledge after PM is accused of misleading MPs#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NgMQj0tU2O — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 13, 2020

While The Indepdendent reports that up to 100 children in the UK have been affected by a disease linked to infection with coronavirus.

The Sun reports on an attack at the home of Dele Alli, with raiders stealing jewellery.

Tomorrow's Front Page: England and Spurs ace Dele Alli beaten by knife-wealding raiders at his homehttps://t.co/L7Xruullow pic.twitter.com/2Tcgxd6t2h — The Sun (@TheSun) May 13, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads on suggestions of a public sector pay freeze, calling it “a betrayal of our NHS heroes”.

The Daily Mail‘s front page features its campaign for personal protective equipment.

The Daily Express says the Treasury could lose up to £130 billion in taxes following the pandemic.

And the Daily Star reports that Chaser Mark Labbett has claimed contestants on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire get help from friends in the audience.