More than 2,000 people have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus.

A total of 2,007 patients have died, according to the Health Protection Scotland figures released on Thursday, up by 34 from 1,973 on Wednesday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the latest figures at her daily briefing.

It came a day after data published by the National Records of Scotland showed 3,213 people had died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus up to May 10.

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said 14,117 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 188 from 13,929 the day before.

Our message to Scotland is still #StayAtHome. You should only leave the house for essential reasons like: ✔ Getting food or medicines✔ Any medical need✔ Exercise, as often as you like, but only with those in your household By following these rules you’re saving lives. — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 13, 2020

There are 71 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms, an increase of one on Wednesday, and 1,480 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 54.

Since March 5, 3,253 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been able to leave hospital.

The First Minister also announced that some 250,000 free food parcels have so far been sent out to Scots who are shielding – those who are deemed to be most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Some 175,000 people are in this category, with more than 50,000 having signed up for the free delivery service.

Ms Sturgeon sought to reassure those shielding, telling them they would “not be forgotten about as we think about our next steps in tackling this virus and how we adapt to living with a new normal where this virus will be present for a long time”.

She said: “We will set out steps over the days and weeks to come over how we do emerge from the lockdown, but I don’t want anybody in the shielding group to think you are being left behind.”

She added that new telephone and online service has been launched to help Scots in the midst of the “economic uncertainty” caused by coronavirus.

She said the pandemic has caused “very many people to worry about future job prospects”, and new services are being provided by Skills Development Scotland.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman spoke about a care home outbreak on Skye (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Also speaking at the briefing, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman addressed concerns over a Covid-19 outbreak at Home Farm care home in Portree on the Isle of Skye, where several residents have now died.

Ms Freeman said the Care Inspectorate had carried out an unannounced inspection of the home on Tuesday.

Following the visit, NHS Highland had agreed with owners HC-One to “provide enhanced assistance by deploying additional NHS resources, including social care management, nursing leadership and direct care”.

Ms Freeman said: “This additional support has come into effect immediately with the aim of improving and sustaining the right quality of care for the residents.

“I and the Scottish Government strongly support action to ensure that all care homes provide a safe home for their residents.

“We have in Scotland a robust inspection regime for our care sector. That is why the health board and HC-One have been able to agree these interim arrangements very quickly following the inspection on Tuesday.”