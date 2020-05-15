A train operator is to ban passengers from travelling without a reservation to allow it to enforce social distancing.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates Anglo-Scottish journeys on the East Coast Main Line, will introduce the measure when services are ramped up next week.

A spokesman said: “The safety of our staff and customers is always our top priority.

To support social distancing, our services will be reservation only from Monday. We’ll have full details on our website over the weekend and here’s some tips for those customers who do need to travel with us. pic.twitter.com/Byddg2jw9R — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) May 15, 2020

“To support social distancing for customers who do need to travel with us at this time, all LNER services will be reservation-only from Monday.”

It is asking passengers to ignore their reserved seat and to sit in a window seat, with one person per row of four seats, and two empty rows between each passenger.

People travelling as a household will be allowed to sit together but must maintain “a safe distance” from other passengers.

Help keep our services safe for those who need them most – only travel by train if you have no other alternative. Some train times will also be changing from Monday 18 May so anyone who has to travel by train should check their journey online. #lockdown #coronavirus — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) May 14, 2020

Avanti West Coast, which operates intercity journeys on the West Coast Main Line, warned its customers that anyone without a reservation may not be able to travel on their choice of train due to capacities being limited to around a quarter of normal levels.

Managing director Phil Whittingham said: “We’re appealing to our valued customers to help us and other passengers by only travelling with a reservation.

“If everyone does this, we’ll be able to keep social distancing in place on board, both for our customers and our people.

“If customers do turn up without a reservation, we’ll do our best to help but we can’t guarantee they’ll be able to take the train they want.”

The firm has introduced a series of additional hygiene measures, including issuing staff with face masks, enhanced cleaning regimes and closing waiting rooms and lounges.

Only use public transport if you cannot work from home, or cycle, walk or drive. Stay alert, control the virus, save lives. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/vCwKncpF0n #TravelSafely #StayAlert pic.twitter.com/Ifj50IodNH — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) May 13, 2020

Transport operators are being urged by the Government to rearrange, remove or limit seating “to try and ensure social distancing is observed”.

This may include blocking off seats in close proximity to others and removing face-to-face seating.

Passengers are asked to keep a two-metre distance from other people where possible and to wear a face covering.

Services across the rail network will be increased from around 50% of the normal timetable to 70% on Monday, as part of the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

British Transport Police has been given an additional £1.5 million of Government funding to boost the number of officers at stations in London.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Extra boots on the ground working closely with station staff will help manage crowding, provide clear guidance and ensure passengers have the space to maintain social distancing.”

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group is urging passengers to avoid non-essential travel after recording a rise in journey planning of nearly a quarter this week.

Passengers are being asked to drive, cycle or walk to their destinations instead of using public transport.

The RDG warned that the capacity of trains will be restricted to as little as 10% of the normal number of people who travel.