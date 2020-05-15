A Co Antrim businessman who survived coronavirus has paid tribute to hospital staff for saving his life.

There were celebrations at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, Co Londonderry, on Friday as Geoffrey McKillop was discharged.

Staff clapped as he was wheeled out of the doors to cheers from his family waiting outside.

Mr McKillop, 56, was put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, and at one stage had been given just hours to live.

However, the food outlet owner from Bushmills in Co Antrim managed to battle back from the virus, to the relief of his family.

He is now looking forward to the day he will be able to meet his first grandson, who was born while he was in intensive care.

Geoffrey McKillop leaves hospital with his partner Nicola Dallet McConaghie (Liam McBurney/PA)

The doctors and nurses who cared for him gathered around the car to wave him off as he left to return home.

Mr McKillop paid tribute to the hospital staff for saving his life, adding: “We shouldn’t lose sight of that, these people saved me.

“It’ll be nice to be home.”

The businessman was admitted to hospital on April 5 after suffering symptoms at home for 10 days.

He was quickly put on to a ventilator, which he remained on for more than two weeks to April 25.

Staff at the hospital lined the corridors applauding when he was wheeled out of the intensive care unit.

Since then, he has been recovering and slowly regaining his strength.

Mr McKillop is well known in his native Bushmills where he owns the Hip Chip and the Codsway restaurants, as well as his previous badminton career which saw him play for Ulster and Ireland.