Here are the total number of fines issued by police forces in England between March 27 and May 11 for alleged breaches of the coronavirus lockdown laws:

– Avon and Somerset: 300

– Bedfordshire: 292

– British Transport Police (BTP): 307

– Cambridgeshire: 120

– Cheshire: 166

– City of London: 64

– Cleveland: 280

– Cumbria: 269

– Derbyshire: 219

– Devon and Cornwall: 799

– Dorset: 383

– Durham: 137

– Essex: 165

– Gloucestershire: 238

– Greater Manchester: 263

– Hampshire: 244

– Hertfordshire: 243

– Humberside: 103

– Kent: 117

– Lancashire: 736

– Leicestershire: 334

– Lincolnshire: 194

– Merseyside: 438

– Metropolitan: 906

– MoD Police: 27

– Norfolk: 320

– North Yorkshire: 843

– Northamptonshire: 347

– Northumbria: 206

– Nottinghamshire: 158

– South Yorkshire: 356

– Staffordshire: 52

– Suffolk: 246

– Surrey: 539

– Sussex: 655

– Thames Valley: 866

– Warwickshire: 31

– West Mercia: 150

– West Midlands: 405

– West Yorkshire: 758

– Wiltshire: 169

Total: 13,445

Number of fines issued by police forces in Wales in the same timeframe:

– BTP: 11

– Dyfed-Powys: 417

– Gwent: 71

– North Wales: 143

– South Wales: 157

Total: 799