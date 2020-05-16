Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called to a blaze at a warehouse in Barking, east London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended the single-storey warehouse on Alfreds Way on Friday evening after reports of a building being alight.

Crews from Barking, East Ham, Dagenham, Plaistow, Ilford and surrounding fire stations also attended.

The warehouse fire in #Barking is now under control. Crews will remain on scene throughout the night and into the morning damping down https://t.co/HFfAbwLVMj pic.twitter.com/PVlAeSV7OV — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 16, 2020

The LFB said the fire was under control at around 1am on Saturday.

Station Manager Jim Smith, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival crews were faced with a well developed fire and large clouds of smoke.

“Crews worked hard to prevent the fire spreading.

“Firefighters expect to be on scene throughout the morning.”