The return to class leads many of the Saturday papers as the country appears divided on whether schools should restart in June.

The Times reports that four primary school chains will follow government advice – and defy unions – to reopen at the start of June.

The Times 13/05/20 In his first interview since the death of his golden retriever Nigel, Monty Don, the Gardeners’ World presenter, says he “cried like a baby”. Photo : Marsha Arnold. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/rDVv7WzHL6 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 15, 2020

While The Daily Telegraph leads with comments from the children’s commissioner for England, who said ministers and teaching unions should “stop squabbling”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Squabbling unions told to get back into school'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7StuCyOJCa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 15, 2020

The Guardian leads on the British Medical Association “throwing its weight” behind the teaching unions, saying the rate of coronavirus infection was too high for schools to be run safely.

Guardian front page, Saturday 16 May 2020: Reopening schools on 1 June is too dangerous, say doctors pic.twitter.com/jpeQs8rE9U — The Guardian (@guardian) May 16, 2020

The Financial Times also leads with the “face off” between teachers and Downing Street over the return to school, the i carries a poll saying parents are split on the move, and the Daily Mirror says the return is “in chaos”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday May 11 https://t.co/QVVZLodN0D pic.twitter.com/hVOvpgD4f0 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 15, 2020

The Independent leads with the idea that restrictions prompted by the pandemic could be lifted at different times across the country.

The Sun reports on an unnamed Premier League footballer breaching coronavirus rules to fly to Paris for a party.

Tomorrow's front page: A Premier League star breached lockdown rules in two countries by flying out of the UK to host a sex party in Paris https://t.co/D83IUBlQ9q pic.twitter.com/wu6vSDiW7X — The Sun (@TheSun) May 15, 2020

The Daily Mail carries an interview with the head of the NHS saying the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals is falling.

The Daily Express says an estimated 15 million Britons will take to the roads this weekend as restrictions are eased.

And the Daily Star reports Jack P Shepherd may leave Coronation Street if he stops getting “juicy storylines”.