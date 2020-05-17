A fresh diplomatic row as reportedly flared up between the UK and the US over Northamptonshire teenager Harry Dunn.

The Mail on Sunday said Washington officials were “furious” to learn UK police had put an international wanted notice out for Anne Sacoolas, the American woman charged over 19-year-old Harry’s death last year.

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike collided with a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash and was able to return to her home country.

Dominic Raab (back left) and Boris Johnson were reportedly in crisis talks after Trump administration officials reacted angrily to the Interpol notice (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January, a decision the State Department has since described as “final”.

The Mail says bilateral tensions have erupted after British police enacted an Interpol Red Diffusion Notice, which was sent to certain countries including Canada, seeking Sacoolas’s arrest if she left the United States.

Washington was reportedly not notified about the move in hope Sacoolas would leave the country and be arrested.

US officials were said to have been furious on learning of the notice’s existence and confronted British counterparts, prompting crisis talks last Thursday involving Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The Mail said Northamptonshire Police are being blamed by the Government for news of the notice emerging.