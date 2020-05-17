The number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen to 2,103, according to the latest Health Protection Scotland figures, up by nine from Saturday.

The latest figures announced by the Scottish Government on Sunday show that 14,537 people have tested positive for the virus, up 90 from 14,447 the day before.

There are 59 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in intensive care, the same number as on Saturday, with 46 of those having tested positive.

There are 1,308 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 108 from 1,416 on Saturday.

The latest figures also show that on May 16 there were 3,043 tests for the virus carried out by NHS Scotland in hospitals, care homes or the community, making a total of 122,365 Covid-19 tests through NHS labs to date.

A total of 45% of adult care homes are dealing with a current case of the virus, with 58% recording at least one case with the Care Inspectorate since the start of the epidemic.