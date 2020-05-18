The European Union and other countries have called for an independent evaluation of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) response to the coronavirus pandemic “to review experience gained and lessons learned”.

The resolution has the support of more than half of the WHO’s member countries and will be discussed this week at the decision-making body of the UN health agency, being held virtually this year.

The proposal is intended to initiate “a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the WHO’s efforts to coordinate the international response to Covid-19, including the functioning of international health law and its actions within the greater UN health system.

The move comes amid Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the origins of the pandemic and the WHO’s response to it — and after US President Donald Trump’s repeated accusations that the WHO helped China cover up the extent of the initial Covid-19 outbreak.

The full opening remarks by @DrTedros at the virtual #WHA73 👇https://t.co/GVPDrCM2uu — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 18, 2020

The EU resolution proposes that the independent evaluation should be initiated “at the earliest appropriate moment” and should, among other issues, examine “the actions of the WHO and their timelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The WHO announced the coronavirus outbreak to be a global health emergency on January 30, its highest level of alert. In the following weeks, the WHO warned countries there was a narrowing “window of opportunity” to prevent the virus from spreading globally.

WHO officials, however, repeatedly described the transmission of the virus as “limited” and said it was not as transmissible as flu; experts have since said Covid-19 spreads even faster.

It declared the outbreak to be a pandemic on March 11, after the virus had killed thousands globally and sparked large epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and elsewhere.

"Now more than ever, we need a healthier world. Now more than ever, we need a safer world. Now more than ever, we need a fairer world. And now more than ever, we need a stronger WHO. There is no other way forward but together"-@DrTedros #WHA73 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will provide two billion dollars over two years to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr XI’s announcement via video-conference at the start of the WHO’s annual assembly marked a sharp contrast to the United States: The Trump administration has announced a suspension of its funding for the WHO over its alleged mishandling of the outbreak and praise of China’s response.

Mr Xi added that China had provided all relevant outbreak data to the WHO and other countries, including the virus’s genetic sequence, “in a most timely fashion”.

“We have shared control and treatment experience with the world without reservation,” Mr Xi said. “We have done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need.”

In his address to the annual meeting of WHO member countries, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned there is still “a long road to travel” before the pandemic is contained, noting that the majority of the world’s population remains susceptible to the virus.

"The WHO Results Report, launched today, provides a comprehensive picture of what WHO, its Member States and partners have achieved in the past two years"-@DrTedros #WHOImpact #WHA73https://t.co/8C8G5dcezL — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 18, 2020

Dr Tedros said the pandemic has exposed critical fault lines between countries that could jeopardise stopping the virus.

“Science has been hailed and scorned, nations have come together as never before and geopolitical divisions have been thrown into sharp relief,” he said.

Dr Tedros emphasised that The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a global health emergency on January 30, its highest level of alert, at a time when there were fewer than 100 cases outside of China.

He added that the WHO was committed to “transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement” and welcomed the proposal for an independent evaluation of the global response to Covid-19, including the WHO’s coordinating role.

“I will initiate an independent evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment,” he said.